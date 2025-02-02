How To Watch Halftime Show 2025 And Live Stream Kendrick Lamar And SZA Super Bowl Performance Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Halftime Show 2025 Online

Watch Halftime Show 2025: Preview

Well, DAMN. Having joined forces with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige for Super Bowl LVI's Halftime Show back in 2022, Pulitzer Prize and 17-time Grammy award-winner Kendrick Lamar will be headlining this year's Super Bowl – and he'll be joined by SZA. Want to tune in live for the performance (and the rest of the Super Bowl extravaganza should you choose)? Read our guide on how to watch Halftime Show 2025 live stream at the Super Bowl from anywhere – with free options available, too.

The first non-classical or jazz musician to receive the honor of the Pulitzer Prize for Music, he is widely considered one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation. Considering how decorated he is with awards, it makes sense.

Commenting on securing the slot on one of the biggest stages in the industry, Kendrick said, "Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one."

With the show set to be co-produced by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins, this will be the sixth Halftime Show produced by the Jay-Z owned entertainment company after entering into a multiyear partnership with NFL back in 2019 to "enhance the NFL's live game experiences and to amplify the league's social justice efforts."

All The Stars will be on Kendrick Lamar and SZA as they take the stage come Super Bowl Sunday – and more special guests could join them yet, with only Rihanna and The Weeknd's Halftime Shows in 2023 and 2021 respectively opting for a one-woman/man show.

Breaking up the game between reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, who will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, get a breather from the game and make sure you know exactly how to watch a Halftime Show live stream and see Kendrick Lamar and SZA take to the field. Free streams are available in some countries, so check out the viewing options below.

Can I watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show for free?

There are always options to tune in and watch a Halftime Show live stream for free around the world – it just depends whether or not you're lucky enough to be in the right country to access them. This year, there are free stream options in the US, UK, Australia, Ireland, and Mexico.

Owned by Fox Sports since 2020, Tubi is well and truly getting the Super Bowl LIX treatment. You can watch Halftime Show at the Super Bowl through the service, as well as getting access to the Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX from 3.30pm ET. It'll also show the Pregame Show, as well as the game itself and the Halftime Show – all in 4K.

Elsewhere around the world, the UK's coverage is 100% free on ITV1 and through its on-demand platform, ITVX. In Australia, you'll also be able to watch the Halftime Show (and the game as a whole) for free on 7Plus. In Ireland, it'll be on Virgin Media One and VM Play, while in Mexico you can tune into Azteca 7.

Away from home? Use our guide below to unblock your free stream with a VPN.

How to watch Halftime Show at the Super Bowl 2025 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to tune into Fox, for instance, you can still watch Halftime Show at the Super Bowl just as you would at home.

While services like FuboTV and ITV are only available in their respective countries (the US and UK), there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server, and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home. The same goes for Brits abroad looking for a free stream on ITV.

Watch Halftime Show 2025 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including FuboTV and ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the Halftime Show, head to ITVX.

How To Watch Halftime Show Live Stream in the US

(Image credit: Fox)

Fox and Tubi are taking over the Super Bowl broadcast this year, meaning you'll need to be tuning into Fox this year to watch Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show. The game proper will begin 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT, able to watch the Halftime Show at around 8pm ET / 5pm PT live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Fox is available through most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, though, you've got a few options.

Sling TV hosts Fox through its Sling Blue package in select markets, and is the most affordable option with 50% off your first month bringing the Sling TV price down to $23 ( from $46).

For a more comprehensive cable alternative, pay more for FuboTV and get more than 215 channels, including Fox. Starting from $84.99 a month, you can currently save $25 on your first month and pay $59.99. That's after its 7-day free trial!

You can also opt for a Hulu subscription with its + Live TV package (which offers a 3-day free trial), or YouTube TV.

Outside of the US and want to access yourDon't miss out on Super Bowl Sunday - get a VPN to port yourself back to the US with all the details below on how.

How to Watch Halftime Show 2025 online for free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Brits wanting to catch Kendrick Lamar take to one of the biggest stages can get a front-row seat to the Halftime Show for free, with the game being shown on ITV1 as well as live via ITVX.

Coverage will begin at 10.45pm GMT with the game itself scheduled for 11.30pm GMT. That means the Halftime Show live stream should begin at approximately 1am GMT in the early hours of Monday morning (February 10).

As mentioned, if you can't tune in on linear TV, you'll be able to get a free Halftime Show live stream on ITV's on-demand platform ITVX, which is accessible across a number of devices.

It's free to sign-up for a ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Alternatively, if you want to tune in and get the Super Bowl commercials (rather than ones for Fairy Liquid and Herbal Essences) as well as the Halftime Show, they'll be shown via NFL Game Pass, which costs just £9.99 for Super Sunday.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX like you would at home.

How to Watch Halftime Show 2025 in Canada

(Image credit: DAZN)

DAZN is our go-to for Canadians wishing to watch the Halftime Show 2025 in Canada from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT with the Halftime Show starting around 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

You can opt between its monthly or annual plan, costing $24.99 a month or $249.99 a year.

Those with cable also have the option of both TSN and CTV, who will be televising the game. TSN also has an on-demand platform, TSN Direct, which costs $19.99 a month or $199 a year for those who don't have cable.

Remember, Americans north of the border who wish to tune into their native broadcaster can hop on a VPN to stream Super Bowl via Fox.

How To Watch Halftime Show 2025 in Australia for free

(Image credit: 7Plus)

Aussies can also enjoy a free stream of the Halftime Show (and the game itself). The Super Bowl will once again air on Channel 7 from 10.30am AEDT on Monday, February 10. That means the Halftime Show will start at around midday in Australia.

Whether you tune into the channel on linear TV or catch it on its on-demand platform, 7Plus, both are 100% free to watch. You simply need to create an account with a valid Australian ZIP code.

Everything We Know About The Halftime Show 2025 So Far

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025 Trailer:

Kendrick Lamar headlines #AppleMusicHalftime | Apple Music SBLIX Halftime Show (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Who Is Performing During The Super Bowl Halftime Show? Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on September 8, 2024. It was then revealed, on January 23, 2025 that SZA would be joining as a special guest with the trailer above released by Apple Music.

Who Is Singing The National Anthem At The Super Bowl? Five-time Grammy Award winner and local to Louisiana, Jon Batiste, will be bringing a touch of home to proceedings at the Caesar Superdome in New Oreleans, singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 59. He follows in the footsteps of Reba McEntire who performed last year, and Chris Stapleton in 2023.