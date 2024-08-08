How Hulk Hogan Reportedly Feels About Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Telling His Gawker Lawsuit Story In Movie Form

While the 2024 movie schedule has its fair share of compelling true-life stories, there’s still plenty of room in Hollywood for those tales to flourish. One such project that’s looking to get off the ground is Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s rumored Hulk Hogan film, which would focus on the WWE legend’s legal battle against gossip site Gawker. That knowledge alone makes this a hot property to follow, and things might get a bit more heated as Hogan's camp has reportedly chimed in on how he feels about the possibility.

For the moment, it sounds like the matter is not a huge issue for Hulkamania and his team. Reporting from TMZ has come in via “sources connected” to Hulk Hogan, which places the man as “indifferent” to the matter. Further delving into the situation, the publication states that the Hulkster is apparently not involved in the project in any way, shape, or form. This could be both a good and a bad thing; especially with the Argo director rumored to be playing the lead role.

What’s funny is that this Hulk Hogan movie swims in a similar circle as the Chris Hemsworth-starring biopic that’s supposed to happen at some point. The cinematic adaptation of Hogan’s lawsuit pertaining to a leaked sex tape has been in development since 2018, and this new round of eyes has continued to keep the flame alive.

Hulk Hogan is absolutely an interesting subject for screen adaptations, so it's not a shocker that both productions are taking their time with making the magic happen. Though Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan film is on shaky ground for more business-related reasons, as Netflix lost the rights in late 2023.

The bad news is that development put the project between the Furiosa star and his would-be director Todd Phillips into limbo. However, the good news is that it seems to have Hogan’s enthusiasm and involvement on its side; so there’s still a chance it could beat Ben Affleck’s project out of the gate.

These developments could be good for both Affleck and Chris Hemsworth though, as the implied competition between these pictures may inspire both sides to hustle to the finish line. So instead of merely getting one Hulk Hogan movie, we might just have two facing off in relatively close proximity.

It’s rather fitting to have such a competition going, considering it's akin to the sort of drama this sport has always traded in. With Hulk Hogan's storied career allowing him to represent the best WWE wrestlers to be let go by said wrestling institution, there's plenty of story to go around for everyone. The race is far from over, and the projects could be even more exciting as a result.

At the moment both Hulk Hogan movies are in pretty early stages of development, so we’ll have to keep a watchful eye on who moves first and furthest. In the meantime, if you want to watch the vintage 1985 documentary The Hulkster: Hulk Hogan, that title is available among the other modern WWE offerings you can sample with a Peacock subscription.