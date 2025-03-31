Jake Paul Was Asked About Joining Logan In WWE, And I'm Shocked By His Response

Confidence and bravado are two words that many would easily associate with Jake and Logan Paul, as the brothers have made a career out of taking over whatever entertainment space they infiltrate. They're now moving into full-on reality television with Paul American becoming available for those with Max subscriptions, so I was shocked to hear Jake Paul speaking humbly about his potential to become a WWE Superstar alongside his brother.

As Logan is preparing for WrestleMania 41 and other upcoming WWE events, Jake Paul made it clear he'll be cheering his brother on from outside the ring, and that's exactly where he's comfortable within that world. Speaking with Newsweek, Jake was asked about teaming up with his brother for a pro wrestling event, and I was stunned to hear him admit that he doesn't think he could be a WWE superstar:

I would be down to be Logan's manager, Paul Heyman-style in WWE, but I don't think my body is cut out for the athleticism and the madness that the WWE takes. I feel like I would break my back.

I can't believe Jake Paul admitted he doesn't think he could excel within the WWE at his current capacity, especially given all he's accomplished over the past year. I would wager that the guy who defeated Mike Tyson in a boxing ring would feel capable of tackling any challenge, or at least saying that he could do it. But apparently there are limitations to his confidence.

While it wasn't mentioned in the interview, I did wonder if Jake Paul's response was motivated by his appearance at Crown Jewel 2022. Logan's boxer brother had a cameo spot in his match against Roman Reigns, landing the most comedically fake punches on the Usos. While we know wrestling is scripted and the idea isn't to hurt any performer intentionally, the punches were meme'd by fans and might've ruined any chance he has of making it big in the wrestling organization.

While professional wrestling matches are off the table, it does sound like Jake Paul is serious about transitioning into MMA. While he once had aspirations of challenging boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, he's now talking about going into the octagon to take on a long-time rival, saying:

I definitely want to do MMA. Nate Diaz, still to this day, has not accepted the $15 million deal that we have for him. For me in MMA, it's just about finding the right opponent.

Diaz hasn't fought professionally in the UFC since 2022, which might be why he hasn't signed the contract to fight. I can't deny that I'd love to see Jake Paul try his luck in the world of MMA even more than I'd want to see him within the more structured workflow of the WWE.

Don't get me wrong, I'm happy with all that Logan Paul has achieved since becoming a WWE superstar. He's had one of the best runs of any celebrity who appeared in the WWE, which makes me wary about the corporation trying to make lightning strike twice with Jake.

No doubt Jake Paul has seen how much work his brother puts in to reach his level of acclaim in the WWE, and I'm hoping to see that in Paul American. The series will document the brothers' lives, and while we won't be seeing them have a traditional boxing match like we initially thought, the brothers hinted about them fighting during filming. If these two will never box each other, I guess this will have to do.

Paul American is available to stream over on Max, with new episodes arriving on Thursdays. Tune in to see the brothers and their family when they're behind closed doors and witness wild moments that, I'm sure, will come up.