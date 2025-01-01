‘We Were So Up And High’: Mike Tyson Admits To Being ‘Depressed’ Following His Loss To Jake Paul

One of the most hyped events of the 2024 TV schedule was the fight between former teen influencer Jake Paul and OG Heavy Weight Champion of the World Mike Tyson, which was hosted by one of the best streaming services , Netflix. From complaints about tech problems to people claiming the fight was rigged , needless to say, the event didn’t go quite how anyone expected, even “Iron Mike” himself, who recently admitted to feeling a bit “depressed” following the much-talked-about loss to Paul.

Speaking candidly on Fox Sports Radio (later shared on their YouTube channel ), Tyson revealed the toll the event took on him emotionally. The buildup, the fight, and the aftermath all created a rollercoaster experience that left the former heavyweight champ feeling unexpectedly down. He revealed to the hosts:

That fight was such a big [ascent]. We were so up and high, we were so excited. The fight's over, boom. Wow, I'm kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back to our living situation, living what we know. [We were] training for it nine months.

For Tyson, who has experienced countless highs and lows both inside and outside the ring, this bout represented more than just another fight—it was a profoundly personal journey. After training for nearly a year, the match seemed to dominate his mental and physical focus. However, the abrupt transition back to everyday life left him grappling with a sense of loss and stagnation.

The legendary fighter faced off against Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in mid-November, a matchup initially scheduled for July. The fight was postponed after the ring legend suffered a medical event on a plane , a severe ulcer flare-up, but the delay only heightened anticipation. When the bout finally happened, it was streamed live to everyone with a Netflix subscription , where an incredible 65 million viewers worldwide tuned in to witness the iconic fighter’s return after a 19-year break.

When asked how he would respond to critics suggesting he held back or even threw the fight, the Hall-of-Famer offered a surprising and candid admission:

I don't remember the fight that much. I kind of blanked out a little bit… The day after I woke up and said to my wife, ‘Why did I do that?’ I just don’t know what the hell was going on.

Tyson’s honesty is refreshing, but comedian Katt Williams might have nailed the best take on the fight. Why did Mike step into the ring? Well, 20 million reasons make a pretty convincing case. Not too bad for “throwing 18 punches,” right?

Meanwhile, Jake Paul seems determined to solidify his place in professional boxing, with his sights reportedly set on Canelo Alvarez. However, his victory over “The Baddest Man on the Planet” might not have done him any favors in that department. Even Roy Jones Jr. commented during the bout that Paul didn’t exactly look like he belonged in the ring.

For fans of combat sports, Mike Tyson’s transparency is a powerful reminder of the emotional weight carried by even the greatest athletes, whether they win or lose. Who knows? Maybe the 2025 TV schedule will bring the pugilistic powerhouse another moment in the spotlight—one that could lift his spirits and put more change in his pockets.