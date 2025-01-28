Jake Paul And Logan Paul Are Officially Set To Fight In The Ring, And Netflix Didn't Get This One

Jake Paul and Logan Paul have made lots of money taking on various professional fighters, and while it seemed the latter was aiming to take on MMA legend Conor McGregor next, a new exciting announcement has upended those expectations. Specifically the Paul brothers are set for an official boxing match against each other, which means at least one of them be be guaranteed a loss in the ring. But unlike the the Tyson bout, you won't be able to watch it with a Netflix subscription.

Mark your calendars for March 27th, and make sure to have a Max subscription before then, because that's apparently when we can expect to see the two brothers boxing each other professionally for the first time in their careers. Check out Logan Paul's post, with a poster of the event:

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/tnTWaSDUP5January 28, 2025

Just in case anyone thinks the elder brother is trolling fans, the news was confirmed by both Max and Jake Paul, who posted a similar message on his social media. The news is a shock to many on the internet, considering neither brother has mentioned wanting to challenge the other to a boxing match as of late.

Last we heard from Jake, he was hoping to pursue a boxing championship. I'm not sure fighting his brother Logan, who last boxed Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition in 2021, will get him much closer to that goal, but it'll no doubt secure him a major payday.

As for Logan, he was just on Monday Night Raw the night before the announcement, discussing his plans for WrestleMania 41, which happens in Vegas on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th. With less than a month to prepare for the upcoming WWE event after the fight, one has to wonder if the organization took issue with him potentially getting bloodied up by his brother right before whatever is planned for him in wrestling.

As far as who is the favorite going into this boxing match, I would say that Jake Paul has an overwhelming advantage over his older brother. He has more experience as a professional boxer under his belt, though admittedly, he's gotten most of those victories by fighting opponents he's vastly younger or bigger than. As wild as it might be to say this fight could be more entertaining than when Paul took on Mike Tyson, I think it'll be interesting to see how he fares against someone closer to his age.

We will get more information on this wild boxing event as it draws closer. Stick with CinemaBlend as we wait for more details on Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul, which admittedly has us itching to tune in and see who wins on March 27th.