'He's Coming At 'Em Fast' Jim Cornette, Jim Ross And More Break Down Mankind's Wild Hell In A Cell Moment

Mankind being tossed off the top of the Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring 1998 is one of wrestling’s most unforgettable moments. I mean, the sight of a 300-pound man falling from the top of a 16-foot steel cage onto an announce table is simply one fans cannot forget (even if we try). And, now, thanks to an exclusive clip from Dark Side of the Ring Season 6, which features Jim Ross, Jim Cornette and more, we know what was going through the minds of those who had a front-row seat to wrestling history.

Ahead of the long-running wrestling-centric docuseries’ return on March 25th as part of the 2025 TV schedule, Vice TV shared a clip with CinemaBlend, which highlighting the Season 6 opener. And I have to admit it only makes the whole spectacle of The Undertaker throwing Mankind off the demonic structure even more intense. In addition to remarks from former WWE commentator Jim Ross, who famously yelled out “As God as my witness, he is broken in half,” after the fall, and Foley himself, wrestling legend Jim Cornette dropped some keen thoughts on the notorious moment, saying:

Here’s Jim Ross and here’s Jerry Lawler, as well as the Spanish announcers, and they’re looking up and a 300-pound human being is flung at them from almost 20 feet above them, and he’s coming at ‘em fast!

This moment, which can be seen in the screenshot below, was all anyone could talk about back in the summer of 1998 and has since gone on to live in infamy. Sure, Mick Foley took years off his career (and possibly his life) with this all-time painful bump, but he became the stuff of legend that night at the Pittsburgh’s Civic Arena.

(Image credit: WWE)

What’s crazy about Mankind being thrown off the Hell in a Cell is the fact that it happened only minutes into the match against the Undertaker and was the first time he went flying from the top of the massive structure. Just minutes later, after everyone, including Jim Ross, thought he was dead, Foley climbed back to the top and was then choke-slammed into the ring below.

The WWE Vault YouTube channel, which I admittedly watch way too much, has the match in all its glory. If you’ve never watched it or simply want to go back and revisit one of the moments that defined the Attitude Era, here’s your chance.

If the Hell in a Cell episode is how Dark Side of the Ring starts its 10-episode sixth season, I can’t wait to see how it handles the likes of Daffney, Muhammad Hassan, Tony Atlas, “Superstar” Billy Graham, the Original Sheik, the late great Big Van Vader and more. With stories of in-ring exploits and tales from outside the ring, there are plenty of reasons why this has been one of the best sports and true crime shows for more than a decade now.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 premieres Tuesday, March 25th at 10 p.m. ET on Vice TV, with new episodes subsequently dropping weekly.