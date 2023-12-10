Why Kurt Angle Is The Greatest Professional Wrestler Who Has Ever Stepped Inside The Squared Circle

Kurt Angle isn’t my favorite pro-wrestler of all time (that would be Shawn Michaels), but I have no problem whatsoever calling him the greatest pro-wrestler who has ever stepped foot inside the squared circle.

I mean, Kurt Angle (Whose opinion still matters!), could just do it all. Because pro-wrestling is more than just technical skills. It’s also more than just mic skills. It’s the complete package, and Kurt Angle (who’s even tried his hand at movies), is indeed the complete package. So, here are 5 reasons why Kurt Angle is the greatest pro-wrestler who has ever lived. Can I get a YEEEEAHHHH!

(Image credit: WWE)

After Winning A Gold Medal At The Olympics, He Chose Pro-Wrestling As His Career

I’ll never forget the first time I ever saw Kurt Angle. He walked down to the ring with gold medals draped around his neck, and he threw his arms out as if to say, “Just look at me in all my magnificence.”

Now, being that 100% of pro-wrestling is entertainment, I just assumed that when the ring announcers commented on Kurt Angle being an Olympic Gold Medalist, that it was all just some sort of gimmick. Like, the WWE tried to have us believe that a clown could actually wrestle.

However, I think we all collectively learned that it was no gimmick. This guy was the real deal! In fact, according to Kurt Angle, he even used to wear his legit gold medal to the ring until it was stolen. And then, he only came out with some fake medals, which were also occasionally stolen as well.

But, for those who don’t know, Kurt Angle was a collegiate wrestler who made it all the way to the 1996 Summer Olympics, where he won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling with a broken neck (I’ll get more into Angle’s injuries later, as there were many).

Angle’s addition to the WWE added a legitimacy to pro-wrestling that never really existed before he got there. Sure, the “sport” had athletes in the past, and it has since had other collegiate wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, and even UFC stars like Ronda Rousey, but Kurt Angle was the one who made pro-wrestling really seem like it was more than just high risk maneuvers and sick bumps (though, Angle had his fair share of both of those as well).

And that’s why when you watched Angle wrestle in the WWE, you thought, wow, this guy could have been a serious coach to some other Olympians, but he chose pro-wrestling instead, which in turn made pro-wrestling feel a lot more legit, and I’m sure I’m not the only person who felt that way.

(Image credit: WWE)

Kurt Angle Could Pull Off Any Kind Of Character Seamlessly

As I mentioned in the intro, professional wrestling is more than just technical skills and wrestling ability. Because when it comes to that, many people will tell you that Bret “the Hitman” Hart, Chris Benoit, or (yes) Kurt Angle are at the top of that list. No, pro-wrestling is also about the character, gimmick, and mic skills. And honestly, some might even say that the gimmick is even more important than the actual technical ability.

For example, take The Rock. The Rock might be the greatest star to ever put a microphone to his mouth, but he arguably wasn’t that spectacular when it came to actual wrestling (He sold with the best of them, though). Or what about wrestlers like CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin? Neither is really all that shabby at wrestling, but everybody knows that the best part about both of their characters is their attitude. They both have personalities for days.

Kurt Angle, somehow, could do both. Let me cut back to Bret Hart for a moment. Bret Hart wasn’t bad on a microphone, and his character was certainly solid (The “excellence of execution” and “the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be” are two of the greatest lines in pro-wrestling history), but Bret Hart wasn’t doing comedy bits, or making himself out to look like a stooge. That was just not a part of his character.

But do you know what? Kurt Angle had no problem being the butt of another wrestler’s jokes if the situation called for it, like his silly cowboy hat, or the fact that he went along with people chanting “You suck!” to his theme music.

At the same time, Kurt could be a ruthless opponent, making other wrestlers tap out like it was going out of style. Kurt Angle could just do it all, but let’s get back to his wrestling ability, shall we?

(Image credit: WWE)

Kurt's In-ring Ability Was Unparalleled

Here’s another thing about some technical wrestlers—they can actually be kind of boring to watch. I’ll explain.

While this is of course completely subjective, I’ve always found actual “wrestling” matches where the warriors spend most of their time trying to wear their opponent down to get them to tap out to be super slow. Yes, I know these matches are all about the build up, but I honestly don’t want to spend a half and hour to an hour watching two guys pace themselves. Give me a high-flying spotfest any day of the week (Which might be why I’m such a big fan of AEW, now that I think about it).

But just like Kurt Angle could be any kind of character required of him, he could also wrestle any kind of match required of him, and he was always super dynamic in the ring. For example, you could always tell that he was constantly adjusting to his opponent’s style, so no match ever made it seem like he was completely out of his depth. And what was also always awesome about Angle was just how vertical he could get. I mean, the dude could wrestle his heart out inside the ring, but could also do death-defying moonsaults off of steel cages.

Honestly, take any great wrestler, and pair them up against Kurt Angle, and it could potentially be the greatest match on any card. Kurt Angle would just always make it happen.

(Image credit: TNA)

He Legit Wrestled Through Pain And Injury For Years

Kurt Angle has spoken about his usage of Percocet, though he was mostly on the pain medication in order to wrestle through some heinous injuries.

I’m talking about a tailbone fracture, a torn ACL and MCL, broken ribs, and of course his neck. And these are just some of the major injuries. Who knows what other minor injuries Kurt Angle had to fight through?

Now, wrestling injuries are par for the course, and every professional wrestler has to fight through injuries given their constant work schedule.

But the fact that Kurt Angle had one of his most legendary title runs while completely injured is insane. And speaking of his title runs.

(Image credit: WWE)

He Had Legendary Title Runs In Two Separate Companies

Honestly, Kurt Angle probably has one of the most historic runs in wrestling history, and a great many fans have probably never even witnessed it. I’m talking about Kurt Angle’s title run in TNA/Impact Wrestling, as he was a six time Heavyweight Champion, and inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame back in 2013.

But, wait, there’s more! For those of the WWE fans who didn’t catch his legendary TNA run, they surely watched his title run in the WWE, as well as his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2017.

I mean, it’s one thing to have headlined PPVs in three major promotions in one year like Christian Cage (which is mind boggling!), but another thing entirely to be a multi-title belt holder, and a Hall of Famer in two major, major promotions. I mean, Kurt has always just been that guy.

But, what do you think? Do you also feel that Kurt Angle is the greatest professional wrestler who has ever lived? For more news on all things wrestling, be sure to swing by here often!