Wild Video Shows WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Being 'Thrown Out' Of An NFL Game, And I Enjoy Pro Wrestling Invading Everything I Love

It's getting progressively harder these days to watch sports without pro wrestling popping up, and I love it. It used to be that I had to wait for weekly episodes and other upcoming WWE events to see my favorite superstars, but now, one just made an appearance at an NFL game in the best way. Seth "Freakin" Rollins was "thrown out" of a game recently, and the video of what happened is absolutely wild.

Rollins is a huge fan of the Chicago Bears and was present for their away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Attendees were made aware of his presence when he popped up on the jumbotron and was getting into it with former Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton. Watch the end of the exchange circulating Twitter, and the wrestler hilariously gets "thrown out" after he scuffled with the athlete:

lmao Seth Rollins gets dumped by TY Hilton 😂😂@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/5qXu9l31RESeptember 22, 2024

Hats off to Seth Rollins for entertaining the Colts fans in attendance and playing the disgraced heel in the exchange. With as bad as the Bears were playing in their eventual loss to the Indianapolis team, one even has to wonder if Rollins requested to be booted rather than watch the rest of the game. Jokes aside, I'm sure he would've much rather watched his team rather than perform for the crowd, so it was cool to see him do that.

I also have to talk about T.Y. Hilton's involvement, which is the second time we've seen someone from Indiana's professional sports participate in something WWE-related. Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton has made a few appearances in the WWE and was most recently on NXT to help orchestrate a title match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page.

It's a big time for the WWE right now as it prepares to send Monday Night Raw to Netflix and see its streaming library slowly taken off Peacock and moved elsewhere. Interest in wrestling is through the roof, and we're seeing the wrestling organization collaborating more and more with sports teams. In fact, this moment happened shortly after a SmackDown segment Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns filmed at Georgia Tech's football stadium.

Seth Rollins might have left Lucas Oil Stadium in disgrace, but he'll have a chance for glory when the WWE returns for the 2025 Royal Rumble. While we don't know whether we'll be streaming it with a Peacock Premium subscription or not, the return of Roman Reigns and John Cena's retirement tour will give Rollins ample opportunities to have a big storyline.

That being said, whether or not Rollins will have a big storyline during WrestleMania season is another story. I've written about how multiple big superstars need more television time as the WWE suffers from having just too much top talent at the moment. Perhaps sending them to sporting events is a way to give them that exposure and let them have a little fun in the process. I'm sure it beats traveling to three cities in a week and having a grueling match!

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and that's where we're most likely to see Seth Rollins. Check out the latest upcoming episode, and also check out the 2024 TV schedule to see what else is coming to television this fall season.