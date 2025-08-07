Yes, Jussie Smollett Is The Biggest Shock On The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4 Cast, But Something Else Stuck Out To Me More

There are usually a couple of surprises when the celebrity cast of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is revealed, and the upcoming season on the 2025 TV schedule is no different. Participants in Season 4 of Fox’s reality competition show include a mother-daughter pair, two married couples and — arguably the biggest shock — controversial actor Jussie Smollett. However, it was actually the absence of any Bachelor contestants that was the most glaring to me.

Jussie Smollett On Special Forces Has Fans Saying ‘Yikes’

It’s not uncommon for celebrity reality shows to cast controversial figures that inevitably create buzz for the series. Just look at fans’ reactions to The Traitors casting Michael Rapaport for Season 4. Jussie Smollett’s upcoming stint on Special Forces — six years after being arrested for lying about a hate crime — definitely had people talking on X, with comments including:

Are they serious with Jussie?!!! Yikes – evshea220

Unfortunately they lost me at Jussie. Gross. – BravoBadGirl

Yikes. Someone giving Jussie Smollett a platform after all the shit he pulled is a little scary. I thought he was in jail. – linusvpelt

This definitely seems like a bold choice for Fox, but the Empire actor isn’t the only interesting casting decision. Alongside Jussie Smollett, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4 contestants are:

Mother-daughter pair Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Next Gen NYC)

and (The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Next Gen NYC) Married couple Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East (Olympic gymnast and NFL)

and (Olympic gymnast and NFL) Married couple Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker (singer/actress and NFL)

and (singer/actress and NFL) Kody Brown (Sister Wives)

(Sister Wives) Randall Cobb (NFL)

(NFL) Johnny Manziel (NFL)

(NFL) Christie Pearce Rampone (Olympic soccer)

(Olympic soccer) Nick Young (NBA)

(NBA) Brittany Cartwright (The Valley)

(The Valley) Mark Estes (TikToker and Kristin Cavallari’s ex-boyfriend)

(TikToker and Kristin Cavallari’s ex-boyfriend) Chanel Iman (model)

(model) Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia (Barstool Sports podcaster)

(Barstool Sports podcaster) Eva Marcille (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Ravi V. Patel (actor)

Not surprisingly, there are quite a few retired pro athletes involved, and it’s really interesting that several contestants are competing alongside loved ones. But seriously, there’s no one from The Bachelor franchise?

I’m Shocked By The Lack Of Contestants From The Bachelor

I honestly can’t believe that The Bachelor franchise has been completely left out of the Special Forces Season 4 casting. You may not think the reality dating contestants can hold their own against professional athletes, but don’t underestimate how psychologically and emotionally strong they become by going up against those producers.

In Seasons 1 and 2, The Bachelor contestants swept Special Forces, with Hannah Brown winning the first (alongside Olympian Carli Lloyd) and Nick Viall (pictured above) and Tyler Cameron amongst the second season’s winners. Admittedly, Season 3 was a disappointment when both Trista Sutter and Ali Fedotowsky were eliminated early, but it’s not like their performances were so terrible that the franchise should no longer be included.

There are just so many great options to choose from. Off the top of my head, Bachelor alumni who I think would be successful in Special Forces include Matt James (also former NFL), Joey Graziadei, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Rachel Lindsay and Blake Moynes. Honestly, I could go on.

I’m sure everyone’s got their opinion about this Season 4 cast announcement, especially with the Jussie Smollett of it all. But I’m actually shocked that with such a good track record of winning the show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test would completely ignore The Bachelor franchise.

Tune in this fall to see who comes out on top. Season 4 premieres at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, September 25, on Fox and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.