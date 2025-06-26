The Alleged Injury Updates On WWE's Dominik Mysterio And Chad Gable Are A Mix Of Good And Bad News

The injury bug has unfortunately bitten the WWE again, and Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable were in its crosshairs. Both superstars are currently off the table for upcoming WWE events, and there's both good and bad news about the statuses of their respective injuries.

With Night of Champions around the corner, it seems safe to say neither will make the expected trip to Saudi Arabia. With that said, new reports feature some alleged details on how long they'll each be out, and one superstar's timetable for return is significantly longer than the other's.

Dominik Mysterio Is Missing Night Of Champions, But Will Be Back Soon

Amidst speculation that Dominik Mysterio possibly backed out of Night At Champions due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, PWInsider Elite confirmed he is dealing with a legitimate ribcage injury (via WrestlingHeadlines.com). It's not ideal, but according to reports, it's not a major cause for concern either.

While the Intercontinental Champion will miss Night Of Champions and likely stay home with his saint of a wife, reports indicate that he'll be back to his regular schedule on Monday Night Raw and PLEs before too long. I'm happy to hear that, especially since I don't want him to drop the belt due to an injury that will take some time to heal. His run as champion has far exceeded my expectations, and I'm hoping it eventually leads to a world title shot.

Chad Gable Is Expected To Be Out For A Long Time

Those who watched the latest Monday Night Raw with their Netflix subscription might remember Penta's backstage attack on Chad Gable. It's since been reported by PWInsider Elite that scenario was specifically to write him out to deal with an actual injury (via Bleacher Report).

Gable is apparently in need of shoulder surgery. Coincidentally enough, it seems El Grande Americano could need it as well.

Jokes about the WWE's poor attempt to hide the luchador's true identity aside, one does have to wonder how this will impact what might be the most screentime Gable has gotten between his two personas. I've wondered if the WWE might continue the El Grande Americano gimmick and have another wrestler, such as Ludwig Kaiser or one of the Creed Brothers, wear the mask in his absence.

Recovering from shoulder surgery can be an ordeal, as an online surgery noted that it can sometimes take up to six months to heal from. This means he may not even be able to return until the Royal Rumble rolls around, if we're lucky. At least he could be eligible for WrestleMania season, assuming all goes well.

WWE's Night Of Champions streams on Peacock on Saturday, June 28th at a special start time of 1:00 p.m. ET. While it's sad we won't see either of these superstars compete, I am excited to see the big title matches and eagerly await to see who comes out on top.