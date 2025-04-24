WWE Allegedly Has More Plans For Travis Scott Following WrestleMania 41, And I'm Not Sure About This

The discourse in the wrestling fandom continues after WrestleMania 41, and while The Rock responds to people thinking he should've shown up during John Cena's match in Las Vegas, the WWE is busy planning for the more distant future. Specifically, there are rumor floating about potentially rapper Travis Scott, and I'm not sure I'm on board with him having an official match.

Days after the megastar appeared and helped John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes for his record-breaking 17th championship, wrestling insider @Cory_Hays407 is alleging there's a plan in place for Travis Scott to actually wrestle in the WWE. Here's the alleged details so far, and why I think it may not be the best decision.

The Rumored Future Plan For Travis Scott Following WrestleMania 41

The rumor is that, although nothing is concrete, plans are being discussed for Travis Scott to team up with John Cena in a tag-team match. The news aligns with the recent revelation by The Rock on The Pat McAfee Show that Scott is training in the art of pro wrestling with Booker T, which seems unnecessary if he were to stop appearing after WrestleMania 41. Again, there's a possibility this doesn't happen and he could be as absent at upcoming WWE events as Bayley was at WrestleMania.

Why I Think This Is A Bad Idea

Celebrities showing up in the WWE is nothing new, and occasionally, famous and successful outliers like Logan Paul come along and are surprisingly good wrestlers. That said, Paul is 6'2 and as jacked as any WWE superstar, while Travis Scott has more of an average, slender build, and not the type of physique that suggests he could convincingly handle anyone in the wrestling company.

I'm only basing this all on what I saw in his two in-ring appearances in the WWE, but I don't think Travis Scott currently has everything it takes to put on an actual match in the wrestling organization. For starters, he's one of the biggest musical acts on the planet, which means he likely has a packed schedule. I'm not sure how much time he can commit to learning the ins and outs, but given he'd have to learn the absolute basics, I would assume there isn't enough time to get him prepared for a tag-team match.

Is this unfair to Travis Scott? Probably. If I were a worldwide sensation who also loved pro wrestling, I would use my celebrity to try to get to wrestle in a match with John Cena, no matter what the world thought of it. That said, all this continued dialogue surrounding The Rock only ties Scott to the controversy further, and I can see it impacting how the crowd reacts to his appearances. He's a heel, so it's not like boos would be a bad thing, but an ugly crowd can be pretty brutal. I'm nervous about this idea overall.

Keep an eye out for future Travis Scott appearances on Monday Night Raw, which streams on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. At the moment, it appears John Cena's first title defense is going to be against Randy Orton, and unless Scott is training to learn how to take an RKO, I don't expect him to be involved.