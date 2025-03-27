Logan Paul Just Admitted How Much Money He Made On YouTube In One Year, And The Amount Is Staggering

I like to think that, as jobs go, mine is pretty good. I’m CinemaBlend’s theme park expert so I get to visit theme parks on a somewhat regular basis. I even interviewed Dwayne Johnson once. There are certainly worse jobs than mine. Having said that, I’m beginning to realize I may be in the wrong business because Jake and Logan Paul are making even more money than I ever dreamed possible, with one particular year reaching peak financial utopia.

Fans of Jake and Logan Paul have a new avenue to enjoy the famous YouTube vloggers, thanks to the new reality series Paul American, available to stream with a Max subscription. The debut episode of the series has now dropped, and it includes the brothers discussing their path to success. While it did take some time, Jake Paul noted it was after three years in L.A. that the brothers reached the top of their platform of choice, saying:

After three years of living in Los Angeles, Logan and I became the biggest daily Vloggers on YouTube.

Of course, even being the biggest Vloggers on YouTube doesn’t necessarily reveal just how successful the pair became. What does that mean in terms of actual income? Well, apparently it means tens of millions of dollars in a single year, even if not only from YouTube specifically. In any case, that was almost a decade ago! Logan Paul explained:

When I started making merch, fuck me, we grossed $50 million dollars in 2017. $50 million!

While I can believe that being the biggest Vloggers on YouTube is certainly enough to make somebody rich, a number like this is well beyond what I would have guessed, especially back in 2017. When YouTube was their only real outlet, it was enough to create fans who not only watched all their videos and boosted their ad revenue, but also bought the merch.

Now, Logan Paul does say the $50 million number is gross, so the actual profit, the money they made, is something less than that. But even if the Paul Brothers’ costs were also in the millions of dollars, they’re still clearing a lot of money.

And that was in 2017. Today, the two brothers are more famous than they’ve ever been. Logan Paul is wrestling in the WWE, while Jake Paul boxed Mike Tyson on Netflix. While a lot of their money isn’t coming through YouTube anymore, maybe not even most of it, their outside endeavors have likely only made their YouTube work more popular.

Time will tell how successful Paul American will be, but if the brothers’ existing fans turn out for it, it will certainly be watched by a lot of people. This could mean more seasons of the show and a lot more money in the pockets of Jake and Logan Paul. I am clearly in the wrong business.