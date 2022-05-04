Celebrate May the 4th With These Star Wars LEGO Sets

May the 4th be with you with these awesome Star Wars LEGO sets.

May the Fourth 2022 is finally upon us and that means all things Star Wars. We have rounded up some of the latest and coolest Star Wars LEGO sets and put them all in one place so there is no need to venture to a galaxy far, far away. 

Whether you are an avid collector or simply looking for a small piece to send to the Star Wars fan in your life, we have you covered. Happy shopping and May the Fourth be with you!

Death Star™ Trash Compactor Diorama: $89.99 on LEGO

Death Star™ Trench Run Diorama: $59.99 on LEGO

Dagobah™ Jedi™ Training Diorama: $79.99 on LEGO

Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder™: $199.99 on LEGO

Ahsoka Tano™: $9.99 on LEGO

AT-AT™: $799.99 on LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet: $51.99 on Amazon

R2-D2™: $199.99 on LEGO

The Mandalorian™ Helmet: $59.99 on LEGO

Dark Trooper™ Helmet: $59.99 on LEGO

Darth Vader™ Helmet: $69.99 on LEGO

Scout Trooper™ Helmet: $49.99 on LEGO

Imperial TIE Fighter™: $39.99 on LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship: $39.99 at Walmart

The Mandalorian™ &amp; the Child: $19.99 on LEGO

LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers: $23.99 on Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter: $39.99 on Amazon

Cody Beck
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.