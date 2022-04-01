NCIS, Criminal Minds, And More CBS Shows Are On Sale (And More Friday Deals)
By Cody Beck published
CBS can't stop, won't stop making hits. Now's the time to own some for yourself.
CBS seems to have a unique gift for creating both family friendly sitcoms as well as dramatic police procedurals that turn into multi-season fan-favorites. Shows like The Big Bang Theory bring families together to the living room, smashing records right after dinner, while darker shows like NCIS have just as dedicated and passionate fan bases. Numerous shows have run for double digit seasons and dominate the evening airwaves.
Now, thanks to Vudu, you can own seasons or full series' of your favorite CBS shows at a fraction of the regular prices. They have current series like Young Sheldon and FBI, older classics like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lost In Space, multiple spin-offs like CSI: Miami and NCIS: Los Angeles, and everything in between. You can find a whole list of CBS shows on sale on Vudu here, or check our some of our favorites below. We've also include some great deals on Roku and TiVo streaming devices so you can also stream your favorite CBS shows.
NCIS
NCIS Seasons 1-19: from $6.99 on Vudu
Find all the seasons of NCIS on sale on Vudu:
- Season 1: $6.99
- Season 2: $6.99
- Season 3: $9.99
- Season 4: $9.99
- Season 5: $9.99
- Season 6: $9.99
- Season 7: $9.99
- Season 8: $9.99
- Season 9: $9.99
- Season 10: $9.99
- Season 11: $9.99
- Season 12: $9.99
- Season 13: $9.99
- Season 14: $9.99
- Season 15: $9.99
- Season 16: $9.99
- Season 17: $9.99
- Season 18: $9.99
- Season 19: $19.99
The Big Bang Theory
The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Bundle: $79.99 on Vudu
Find all the seasons of The Big Bang Theory on sale on Vudu:
- Season 1: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 2: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 3: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 4: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 5: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 6: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 7: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 8: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 9: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 10: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 11: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 12: $19.99 on Vudu
Criminal Minds
Criminal Minds: The Complete Series Bundle: $49.99 on Vudu
Find all the seasons of Criminal Minds on sale on Vudu:
- Season 1: $6.99 on Vudu
- Season 2: $6.99 on Vudu
- Season 3: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 4: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 5: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 6: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 7: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 8: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 9: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 10: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 11: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 12: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 13: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 14: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 15: $9.99 on Vudu
How I Met Your Mother
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series Bundle: $49.99 on Vudu
Find all the seasons of How I Met Your Mother on sale on Vudu:
- Season 1: $13.99 on Vudu
- Season 2: $13.99 on Vudu
- Season 3: $13.99 on Vudu
- Season 4: $13.99 on Vudu
- Season 5: $13.99 on Vudu
- Season 6: $13.99 on Vudu
- Season 7: $13.99 on Vudu
- Season 8: $13.99 on Vudu
- Season 9: $13.99 on Vudu
Two and a Half Men
Two and a Half Men: The Complete Series Bundle: $69.99 on Vudu
Find all the seasons of Two and a Half Men on sale on Vudu:
- Season 1: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 2: $9.99 on Vudu
- Season 3: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 4: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 5: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 6: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 7: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 8: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 9: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 10: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 11: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 12: $19.99 on Vudu
Young Sheldon
Young Sheldon: Seasons 1-4 Bundle: $39.99 on Vudu
Find seasons 1-4 of Young Sheldon on sale on Vudu:
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Seasons 1-7: from $6.99 on
Vudu
Find seasons 1-7 of The Mary Tyler Moore Show on Vudu
Everybody Loves Raymond
Everybody Loves Raymond: The Complete Series Bundle: $39.99 on Vudu
Find all the seasons of Everybody Loves Raymond on sale on Vudu:
- Season 1: $14.99 on Vudu
- Season 2: $14.99 on Vudu
- Season 3: $14.99 on Vudu
- Season 4: $14.99 on Vudu
- Season 5: $14.99 on Vudu
- Season 6: $14.99 on Vudu
- Season 7: $14.99 on Vudu
- Season 8: $14.99 on Vudu
- Season 9: $14.99 on Vudu
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Dukes of Hazzard: The Complete Series Bundle: $59.99 on Vudu
Find all the seasons of The Dukes Of Hazzard on sale on Vudu:
- Season 1: $19.99 on Vudu
- Season 2: $29.99 on Vudu
- Season 3: $29.99 on Vudu
- Season 4: $29.99 on Vudu
- Season 5: $29.99 on Vudu
- Season 6: $29.99 on Vudu
- Season 7: $29.99 on Vudu
Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021:
$49.99 $46.95 on Amazon
TiVo Stream 4K :
$39.99 $29.99 on Amazon
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.