I Prefer Physical Books, But The Kindle Colorsoft Reduced Down To Its Lowest Ever Price In The Amazon Big Spring Sale Is Just 1 Of 4 Reasons I'm Considering Becoming a Convert

I'm a big reader. On average I read around 60 books a year, and the vast majority of those are physical books I've accumulated over time. I've personally never got on with audiobooks, and nothing really beats being able to crack the spine (sorry!) on a physical book, but the unveiling of Amazon's latest Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft, did stop me in my tracks for a number of reasons. The fact it's just dropped to its lowest ever price in the Amazon Big Spring Sale also has me strongly considering becoming a eReader convert.

While not Amazon's most expensive Kindle (that title goes to the Kindle Scribe), it doesn't come cheap. The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft RRPs at $279.99, but for the Amazon Big Spring Sale it's had $55 knocked off. Down to $224.99, this is the lowest price it's ever been – previously reduced to $229.99 back at the beginning of February.

The 20% price cut sure does take the edge off, but could this make it a best-seller over the course of this week's sale? Well, it's the first of many reasons I'm starting to wonder whether I need to cut down on physical books and make the leap to the Kindle Colorsoft. That, and thinking about all the upcoming book to screen adaptations I can get ahead of with.

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Just Dropped To Its Lowest Ever Price

A deal is as good a reason as any to start to seriously consider a purchase you'd otherwise been ruminating on. The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is Amazon's second most expensive eReader, but the Amazon Big Spring Sale, as mentioned, sees it drop to its lowest ever price. Considering its still so new, a 20% saving isn't bad at all. It's also worth noting Amazon reduces its devices the most during its own sales. That means the Big Spring Sale, along with Prime Day later in the summer, are opportune times to save on Kindles, Echo speakers, and Fire Sticks.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: $279.99 $224.99 At Amazon

Save 20% – Down to its lowest ever price, the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft was only launched at the end of 2024 and this $55 discount is its most significant yet (previously reduced to $229.99). Featuring a paper-like color display, its glare free and allows you to highlight in four different colors. It's waterproof, too, and has a battery that lasts up to 8 weeks – that's a lot of reading time!

The Kindle Doesn't Take Up Any Room (Unlike Books)

The reality of being an avid bookworm hits home hardest when it comes to moving. Hauling hundreds of books from one place to another is no easy feat, and books and bookcases sure do take up a lot of space. You know what doesn't? A Kindle. I love the idea of having my own home library, and I'd never give up on that dream entirely. But perhaps I need to become a bit more picky about the books I physically buy. Read it on my sparkly new Kindle Colorsoft and, if it's an all-time new favorite, add it to the shelves.

I Can Annotate Books With The Kindle Colorsoft

Short of starting a riot with fellow readers with my proclivity for cracking spines, I'm also the kind of reader that quite likes to annotate my books – in pen. Generally it's just underlining favorite lines and adding a sticky tab to find it later. With the Kindle Colorsoft I can do this too, with the choice of four highlight colors, functioning as a means to annotate and tab in one with the options for colors to correspond to a different theme, etc.

The Kindle Colorsoft Is Far More Photogenic

Obviously the unique selling point of the Colorsoft is that its screen is in color, offering the Kindle's fantastic paper-like display but with a little more flare. As someone who writes book reviews online and therefore accompanies those reviews with a picture, the Kindle Colorsoft is far more aesthetically pleasing than other Kindles, allowing you to still get the full effect of a book cover, where other eReaders offer a far more monochromatic, dull visual.

There's also plenty of other things about the Kindle Colorsoft that make it a great eReader – though much of this is available across all the Kindle models. You'll get up to 8 weeks of reading time on a single charge. Its glare-free screen means you can read in any weather, with the option to set it to auto adjust to your surroundings. The Kindle Colorsoft is also waterproof, for all that poolside or bath time reading. It's a good looking little device, that's for sure, and a haven for people like me who may have reached the threshold of owning too many books...