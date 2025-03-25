Marvel and Disney Fans, You Need To Check Out The Amazon Big Spring Sale And Its Echo Dot Bundle Deals

Smart speakers are very cool in their own right, obviously, but it does feel like Amazon had CinemaBlend readers in mind when creating Big Spring Sale Echo Dot deals. Transforming its middle-ground Alexa-powered smart speaker, the bundles see you able to disguise your smart speaker as a number of Disney characters, including Tony Stark's Iron Man, Baby Grogu from The Mandalorian, and Tim Burton's Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas. And now the bundles including the speaker and the stands are reduced by up to 29%.

The Jack Skellington and Iron Man stands both currently have 11% off, while the bigger saving is available on the Baby Grogu stand, with 29% off the 5th Generation Echo Dot and adorable "Baby Yoda" stand.

Amazon 5th Gen Echo Dot With Marvel Iron Man Stand: $89.98 $79.98 At Amazon

Save 11% – For the same price, for Marvel superhero fans, there's also the very cool Iron Man that comes with the latest Echo Dot model, transforming your smart speaker into a piece of movie memorabilia that will look awesome wherever you put it in your home.

Amazon 5th Gen Echo Dot With Mandalorian Baby Grogu Stand: $77.98 $54.98 At Amazon

Save 29% – The cheapest of the range of Echo Dot bundles, there's almost 30% off the adorable Baby Grogu Echo Dot Smart Speaker bundle. All ears, you can enjoy the punchy sound of the speaker as its held by this adorable, big-eared stand. The force is strong in this deal.

Of course, if you just want the Echo Dot without the extra trimmings, you can currently buy the speaker for $39.99 – 20% off its usual price of $49.99 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. The latest model boasts an even fuller sound than its predecessor, and, as ever, comes packed with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa. You can ask her to play music from any of the major streaming services, as well as controlling other smart tech around the home.