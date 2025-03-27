You Don't Have Long Left To Save 72% And Get The Disney Plus Hulu Bundle For $2.99 A Month

Disney Plus brought back its $2.99 a month deal, looping in Hulu for the ultimate bundle earlier this month – but it all comes to an end soon. Expiring on Sunday night, it's time to make a decision.

Back down to its Black Friday low price, it's the first time I've seen this deal outside of the November sale – and we're not likely to see it again until then now either. So, if you've been sitting on the fence, I recommend you sign up before it's too late to benefit from the 72% saving.

Available to new and eligible returning customers, anyone in the latter camp can subscribe as long as it's been more than a month since you last had a subscription. This is good news if you are hoping to benefit from whatever Black Friday promotion Disney Plus and Hulu has in store, making you eligible as long as you cancel a couple of months before it drops.

Disney Plus And Hulu Deal Ending Soon

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months

Save 72% - Eligible to new and returning customers who cancelled their subscription more than a month ago, this is the best deal I've seen so far in 2025 on streaming services. Bringing back its Black Friday price, you can sign up to the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $2.99. A big 72% discount, you'll be able to lock in the price for four months before it defaults back to its usual $10.99 a month rate. Expires March 30

I've talked about the exciting upcoming titles you can watch with the Disney Plus Hulu deal, and reasons why it may not be worth signing up for. Sign up now and you'll have access to both catalogs from now until the end of July, allowing you to stream all its current hits as well as exciting, new titles. Keep in mind this is the ad-supported plan, so you're likely to get ads every 15 minutes (unless you're watching on a device with an ad blocker installed), and it will default back to its usual $10.99 a month rate once your first four months come to an end. Need any further reasons on why to subscribe?

I've been writing about streaming deals for six years now, so I know a good deal when I see it. They're a rare thing, and, where Disney Plus is concerned, you're only looking at maybe 1-2 times a year where there's an opportunity to save on its plans. Savings on the bundles are an even rarer thing. In fact, this saving on the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle has taken me by surprise, only to my knowledge appearing over Black Friday. So if you want to watch stuff on Disney Plus and/or Hulu, this is a great time to sign up and save 72%. Then you can cancel and sign up again over Black Friday, where the deal is likely to run for a whole 12 months.

What Other Disney Plus Bundle Deals Are Available?

There aren't any other limited time offers per se on the bundles, but you may want more than just Disney Plus and Hulu. You can also get it but without the nuisance of commercials – but also without the 72% saving. There are also options to bundle with Max or ESPN Plus.

Disney Plus + Hulu + ESPN Plus: $31.97 $16.99 A Month

The first iteration of the bundle, you can now choose between ads or no ads while introducing ESPN Plus to your streaming roster. Its addition promises ton of live sports to get your teeth into. Opt for its ad-supported $16.99 a month, or pay $26.99 a month to bypass the ads.