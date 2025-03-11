4 Upcoming Titles I Can't Wait To Watch With The Disney Plus Hulu $2.99 Bundle Sorting Me Out For The Next Four Months

I make no secret about the fact I think the Disney Plus bundle is such a steal. You can bring together some of the most exciting streaming services in one payment and tick off all your most anticipated releases. With the return of the $2.99 a month Disney Plus Hulu bundle, the deal has arrived just in time for me to tick off some of my most anticipated releases on the 2025 TV schedule – and there's a movie I'm pumped for, too.

Down from $10.99 a month to $2.99 a month, you can save 72% on the Disney Plus bundle for the first four months of your subscription. These are the four upcoming shows and movies on Hulu and Disney Plus I cannot wait to watch, including the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale, and Moana, obvs.

Save 72% - Back down to its cheapest ever price, you can bundle together two of arguably the strongest streaming libraries out there. Already great value at $10.99 a month, for the first four months save 72% and pay $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plans, and be subscribed in time for some exciting 2025 releases. Expires March 30

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6

It's been over two years since we saw June and Nichole get on a train to Vancouver and come face to face with Serena with her son, Noah – so much so I definitely need a full recap on what's happened so far ahead of The Handmaid's Tale Season 6, landing on Hulu next month. My failing memory aside, this has to be one of my most anticipated TV moments of the year – if not the last two since the Season 5 finale. Far surpassing the parameters of Margaret Atwood's dystopia, we have no framework for which to determine where the story will take us next and, ultimately, conclude with this being the sixth and final season. There are plenty of loose ends to tie-up, namely if June will finally manage to rescue her daughter Hannah from the grips of Gilead, and how, if at all, they will take down the regime.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 premieres April 7 on Hulu.

Moana 2

A follow-up to the 2016 hit, Moana and Maui reunite and once again leae Motunui behind, setting out on a voyage to find the lost island of Motufetu, break a long-kept curse, and reconnect the ocean's people. Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson lend their voices once again to the characters, though I'm sad to learn Lin-Manuel Miranda did not pen the songs after some real beauties in the first film. Still, I've been waiting patiently for this release, having missed out on its theatrical release at the end of last year. With Heihei and Pua sure to offer some comic relief throughout, the movie was originally meant to be a TV show for Disney Plus. Regardless, it's now about to arrive on the platform in its final form!

Moana 2 arrives on March 12 on Disney Plus.

Good American Family

I've been after a good TV show to get my teeth into and this sounds like it's on the money. An eight-part limited drama based on the true life story of Ukrainian immigrant Natalie Grace, Good American Family stars Imogen Faith Reid as Natalie Grace and Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) and Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) as her adoptive parents Kristine and Michael Barnett. Believing to have adopted a seven year old child with dwarfism, Kristine and Michael soon start to suspect how old Natalie is and where she truly came from.

Good American Family premieres on March 19 on Hulu.

Mid-Century Modern

Admittedly, there's a lot of hard-hitting dramas on my list. Need a reprieve? Another Hulu Original incoming, it could be your new favorite sitcom. Mid-Century Modern is about three best friends, Bunny (Nathan Lane), Arthur (Nathan Lee Graham), and Jerry (Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers), all gay men "of a certain age", who decide to live together in Palm Springs with Bunny's wealthy mother. A show about chosen family and never being too old to find love and companionship, this looks like a hearty, hilarious watch to break-up the woes of life.

Mid-Century Modern premieres on March 28 on Hulu.

With even more shows promised across the next four months – and the rest of 2025 – including the second season of Andor and Percy Jackson and the Olympians, what shows are you looking to tick off and stream with this saving on the Disney Plus price?