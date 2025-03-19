Is The Disney Plus Hulu Bundle $2.99 Deal Actually That Good? 3 Reasons It Might Not Be Worth It, And 1 Reason You Should Subscribe

I've made no secret of how great I think the new Disney Plus Hulu deal is, and that's in part because I've only seen this $2.99 price over Black Friday – making it about eight months early, with the price predicted to appear once again come November. That in itself feels exciting to me when you consider how rare it is we see streaming deals as good as this. However, it's fair to say the deal on the Disney Plus bundle might not be that good for everybody – and there are definitely drawbacks to this offer I want to be frank about.

What Is The Disney Plus And Hulu Bundle Deal?

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months

Save 72% - Throwing together Disney Plus and Hulu, the discount is available on the ad-supported bundle which usually costs $10.99 a month. Reduced by 72%, you're saving $8 a month. Subscribe before the offer it expires and you get the price for your first four months, meaning a total saving of $32. Thereafter, if you don't cancel, your subscription will default to the $10.99 a month cost. Expires March 30

The Disney Plus Hulu Bundle Deal Isn't As Good As It Was Over Black Friday

While the price is the same, you can't benefit from the $2.99 a month Disney Plus Hulu bundle offer for as long as you could over Black Friday last November. If you'd subscribed then, you would have been able to secure the 72% saving for the next 12 months. This time around, you'll only get the lower price for your first four months (though this is still in time for some exciting upcoming titles like The Handmaid's Tale's final season). This could mean, come Black Friday 2025, you are eligible to sign up to the deal again, but I obviously don't know with 100% certainty that we will see the same deal again. It does seem likely, though, given the patterns we've seen on the best streaming deals over the last few years.

(Image credit: Hulu)

You Can Only Save On The Ad-Supported Disney Plus Hulu Bundle

Would it hurt Disney Plus to offer a bit of variety? And the rest of the streaming giants out there, for that matter. Whenever there are discounts on the Disney Plus price and the like, it's always on their ad-supported plans. I get it, streaming services want more people to subscribe to the cheaper, ad-supported plans. The more subscribers those packages have, the more they can charge for those ad slots. But for those of us who don't have the patience for commercial breaks every 15 minutes, it would be nice to see some money off the ad-free versions of these bundles. As mentioned above, though, you can only save on the Disney Plus and Hulu ad-supported package.

There Aren't Ever Deals On The Disney Plus and ESPN Plus Or Max Bundles

This isn't dissimilar from my previous point, but wouldn't it be cool if there were at least occasionally deals on the other bundles available? You can throw together Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus or Max. Obviously it's pricier and the saving would need to reflect that, but these are such great all-encompassing packages that need more time in the limelight. Granted, if you want to watch those services you'll subscribe to your preferred bundle regardless, but if streaming services want to incentivize new sign-ups, I don't see why we can't give a little discount love to some of the other great packages available. Especially with the likes of The Last of Us Season 2 coming up where people who aren't permanently subscribed to Max could be swayed to part with more cash for more entertainment over the baseline $9.99 a month Max plan.

That said, if the deal not having Max is putting you off getting this deal...

(Image credit: HBO)

If You're Waiting To Watch The Last Of Us, The Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle + Max Is Still Cheaper

It's definitely easier to have one payment covering all three services. However, if you're all good with ads and want all the awesome entertainment from Disney Plus and Hulu, as well as wanting to watch The Last of Us when the new season premieres (or any other new Max releases for that matter), it's still cheaper to subscribe to the current Disney Plus and Hulu deal and then get a direct subscription with Max. Costing $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, the total cost for the two would be $12.98 a month. That's a $4 saving on the Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max bundle which costs $16.99 a month.

What Other Disney Plus Bundle Deals Are Available?

Sadly there aren't any offers on the rest of the bundle options. However, if you want to skip out on the $2.99 a month steal, these are the other packages and price points available.

Disney Plus + Hulu + ESPN Plus: $31.97 $16.99 A Month

The first iteration of the bundle, get a side of live sports and introduce ESPN Plus into your streaming roster. ESPN Plus offers coverage of UFC, NHL, soccer including the Women's Super League and LaLiga, tennis, and golf. Opt for its ad-supported $16.99 a month, or pay $26.99 a month to bypass the ads.