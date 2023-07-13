This Prime Day GrubHub Code Has Given Me The Perfect Excuse For A Movie Night

Nothing pairs as perfectly quite like dinner and a movie. Cinema and meals have gone hand in hand for date nights, nights in, screenings, and parties for as long as there have been movies on the big screen. Food is such a popular topic that there are even countless television shows and channels dedicated to the topic.

This Prime Day, Amazon is partnering with Grubhub to offer Prime members $15 off orders of $25 or more, as well as a free one-year subscription to the food delivery service. But hurry, the deal ends July 12th at 11:59 PST (8:59 p.m. EST). There's never been a better reason to work up an appetite and personally, I'm feeling like tonight is definitely a pizza kind of night.

The offer only valid on qualifying orders placed on the Grubhub platform, which includes Seamless. Just a reminder, though, your order subtotal must be at least $25 (before tax, tip, and fees).

If you're not a Grubhub+ member yet, you are still in luck! New users can get a free one-year subscription to the Grubhub delivery service through Prime right now (and go ham with those $0 delivery fees). Sign up for the membership first, and then enter GRUBPRIME at checkout.

What is Grubhub?

Grubhub is a service that allows users to find and order food from wherever they are. The service is pretty simple. You type in an address, and Grubhub finds the restaurants that deliver to that locale as well as recommending local restaurants that offer pickup as well. The app allows you to search by cuisine, restaurant name or menu item and they also surface reviews, coupons, and special deals.

Prime Day Movies To Enjoy With Grubhub

Since we're talking food, it only makes sense to watch some great food movies while enjoying the service. Below is a list of some of my favorite "food" movies- which are all available to stream, rent, or buy on Amazon Prime. All of them are under $5 and many of them will also be discounted for purchase on Amazon Prime Day. Are you getting hungry yet?