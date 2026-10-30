Win Evil Dead Burn On 4K, And Ice Cream Man On Blu-ray

If you’re looking for something to watch on Halloween night, why not try two of the latest horror movies – Evil Dead Burn and Ice Cream Man? Both films are now available on digital and physical formats.



In Evil Dead Burn, a recently widowed woman moves in with her in-laws – a situation that becomes stickier still once her father-in-law turns Deadite. The 4K Collector's Edition comes with two posters, eight art cards and booklets of storyboards and production notes. Meanwhile, Eli Roth’s Ice Cream Man sees an ice cream vendor’s treats turning kids into homicidal maniacs whose sights are set on adults. Expect some outrageously inappropriate and imaginative kills.



We have three 4K Collector’s Editions of Evil Dead Burn to give away, all signed by director Sébastien Vaniček, plus five Blu-rays of Ice Cream Man. Three winners will receive an Evil Dead Burn 4K plus an Ice Cream Man Blu-ray. Two runners-up will receive just an Ice Cream Man Blu-ray. To put your name in the hat, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

(Image credit: Studiocanal)