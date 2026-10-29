90 Day Fiancé's Shea Looks Almost Unrecognizable To Me After Weight Loss

90 Day Fiancé's Shea McGuire has proven to be quite a memorable star within the franchise. With that said, he had me thinking he was a new man after a recent post of him was shared on social media. Thanks to the tell-all, it was clear that after Shea married Annabelle, he was committed to getting in shape. But not even I was prepared for the staggering and amazing results.

Annabelle and Shea caught up with Sarper Güven, who is still touring for his stand-up comedy after the split from Shekinah. After enjoying his show, the couple posed with him and other 90 Day fans, and I just can't get over how different Shea looks. See the images in the Instagram post below:

That man looks nothing like the way he did when he first introduced 90 Day Fiancé fans to Paducah Kentucky. According to a report from 90 Day Fiancé Update, Shea has lost around 120 pounds, and he apparently did it all in under a year's time. That's pretty incredible, and worthy of a round of applause.

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As for what his secret is, Shea mentioned that he'd done a lot of exercise, made better dieting choices and had been taking some vitamins as well. It seems like he's just following the basic rules of weight loss here, and man, is it really paying off for him.

Shea and Annabelle have wrapped up their time on the 2026 TV schedule, but I do hope we see them again in the future. Now that Shea's done the work of losing weight, I'd also be curious to see if he's also given up lying to Annabelle about his past secrets as part of this new chapter.

I'm also glad to see that, as far as social media has shown, Annabelle continues to get along with her beau's daughters. It was a rough road for this couple to get to a good place, but everything I see with them on social media seems to suggest they're living a happy, married life together.

As much as I would love to see them living it up on TLC, 90 Day couples usually only stick around if they have drama worthy of a marital split. So maybe they're better off riding into the sunset. Either that or they can join the rotating cast of couples who appear on the Pillow Talk reaction shows.

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Shea's transformation aside, I still can't help but be surprised by just how much Sarper is touring and performing across the United States. Regardless if the audience is mainly 90 Day Fiancé fans or not, that's quite an achievement on his end to continually draw crowds out to his shows.

Shea and Annabelle aren't on 90 Day Fiancé right now, but that doesn't mean it's not worth watching. In fact, The Other Way is on Sundays on TLC, and a quick binge to catch up on for those with an HBO Max subscription.