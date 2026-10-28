Obsession Has One Goof That Was Too Pricey To Fix (And Now, I Need A Rewatch)

I've watched plenty of new horror movies twice because I missed something the first time, but Curry Barker just gave me a completely different reason to revisit Obsession. The low-budget breakout became one of the wildest success stories on the 2026 movie schedule , and apparently there's a filmmaking mistake hiding in plain sight that Barker couldn't afford to remove. Now that he's pointed it out, I'm pretty sure I'll spend my next viewing staring out the car windows.

Speaking with Collider , the writer-director recalled struggling with the film's driving sequences, which were shot using an LED wall to simulate scenery passing outside the vehicle. That let his crew film without putting actors and cameras on the road, but it also created an editing problem. The footage behind the windows kept repeating, and one particular building apparently makes multiple appearances. As he explained:

Sometimes we would see the same building passing over and over. Like if you watch the movie as of now, you'll see them like passing the same building over and over again, because that was just like the loop of video that we had. And I think I was pretty frustrated with that when I was in the edit, but we just didn't have the budget to fix that later in post or anything, so it's just still there in the movie.

That will definitely change how I watch those scenes. I've been so focused on what happens between Bear (Michael Johnston) and Nikki (Inde Navarrette) that I haven't paid much attention to the buildings outside their car. Given how unsettling Nikki becomes after Bear wishes to win her love, I suspect I'm not the only one who missed the accidental neighborhood tour.

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The funny thing is, those car sequences were already a clever solution to a limited budget. Instead of relying on a moving vehicle, Barker and his crew could control the setting and lighting on a soundstage. In an earlier interview , he discussed how reflections and rain helped sell the illusion. Of course, when you're working with prerecorded scenery, you can only drive so far before the neighborhood starts looking suspiciously familiar.

The production really was working with limited resources. Barker has said the movie initially had about $650,000 to work with, plus additional funds for later photography. That's remarkably little considering how successful Obsession became. He even turned down an offer of more money that would have required major changes to his script . Knowing that, I can't blame him for letting one stubborn building make a few extra cameos.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

I also love how candid Barker has been about the whole filmmaking process. In his Obsession commentary, he pointed out another accidental continuity issue involving the clock in Bear's bedroom . Apparently, eagle-eyed viewers can catch plenty beyond the movie's intentional clues.

Barker told the outlet he's watched the finished film more than 200 times, although revisiting it after several months away helped him appreciate what he'd accomplished. Spend long enough staring at the same footage, and every imperfection probably starts to feel enormous.

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