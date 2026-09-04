The Story Behind Onslaught's Epic F-Bomb During The Final Battle
What an iconic line of dialogue.
Spoilers ahead for Onslaught's ending!
Now that August is behind us we're getting close to spooky season, and there are already a number of exciting new movies to get you into the spirit. Chief among them is Adam Wingard's new A24 movie Onslaught, which stars future Man of Tomorrow actress Adria Arjona. She plays protagonist Celeste, an Army sniper who must protect herself and her young daughter from a trio of Super Soldiers when they escape from a nearby military base. She drops an epic F-bomb in the final battle, and spoke to CinemaBlend about how that iconic line came together.
Some of the best horror movie feature iconic tag lines, where the Final Girl stands up to their enemy, usually with some profanity. Think Sigourney Weave saying "Get away from her you bitch!" from Aliens. Arjona gets one for the record books in Onslaught, and as you can see from the video above, I had to ask her about it. She told me about saying "You fucked with the wrong mom" to The Butcher in the final battle. She opened up by saying:
How funny is that? Given how hard that line slapped in theaters, I was convinced that Celeste's F-bomb from Onslaught was in Simon Barrett's wildly effective screenplay. But it turns out it was actually an alt, with Arjona and Wingard offering new choices while shooting that epic moment on set. Whatever combination of circumstances resulted in this moment in the new horror film, I'm glad it did.
Celeste drops this f-bomb after a night from hell, where she had to keep her daughter alive and had already killed two of the zombie-like super soldiers. The third one ends up being someone from her past, and in the final battle she takes him out violently with chainsaw in a scene that would put Leatherface to shame. In our conversation, Adria Arjona went on to share why she loved that moment so much, telling me:
The Belko Experiment actress makes some points, and it's for this reason that the movie's last, bloody fight of Onslaught is so satisfying. The entire movie's violent events and Celeste's history build into one more epic moment, and she takes The Butcher out with vengeful glee. And if you ask me, it's an instant horror classic moment.
A24 once again proved it's the home for original movie projects, and Adam Wingard's latest action horror flick is no exception. And with a tight 92-minute runtime and a mixture of dark comedy, horror, and action, I could use another sequel or two... complete with more epic one liners.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Onslaught is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Spooky season is upon us, so bring on the horror!
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.