Andy Cohen Teased More Real Housewives Cities Could Be Coming, And I Have Some Ideas

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is celebrating a major milestone with the 20th season of the original series, Real Housewives of Orange County, currently airing on the 2026 TV Schedule. Since 2006 the franchise, which is considered one of the best reality shows, has gone on to include eleven US cities and Dubai, a slew of international instalments, and over a dozen spin-offs, including Welcome to Crappie Lake. It’s become a staple on Bravo and Peacock, and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon; at least according to executive producer and face of Bravo, Andy Cohen.

During Bravo Fan Fest Charleston, which you can stream on Peacock, Cohen held a Q&A with some of the biggest Bravo fans and repeatedly addressed fans’ questions about rumors of where the next Housewives franchise might pop up. While the late-night talk show and radio host didn’t give any definitive answers, especially when asked about filming in Charlotte, he did confirm that they’re always looking for new locations, saying:

I think either we’re always casting all over the place or production companies are casting to pitch us things. So both of those things are entirely possible.

Cohen also went on to say that a Midwest version is “something [that] will happen at some point,” after confirming that they have cast and tried getting a Chicago iteration up and running with little success.

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Charlotte and Chicago might not be in the running any longer, but as an avid Real Housewives fan myself, I have three cities I would love to see get their chance to shine.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Part of what makes the Real Housewives franchise so successful is that each city becomes its own character. New Orleans would be no exception, with its unique and rich history that spans centuries. Not to mention, it has a diverse group of old-money socialites.

It also wouldn’t be the city’s first appearance on Bravo since it used to be the host for Southern Charm New Orleans and several Housewives franchises (including last season of RHOC) have vacationed there. Every time the existing housewives visit, it’s always a fun time, so why not give the locals a chance?

Nashville, Tennessee

As of right now, Real Housewives of Atlanta is the only representation from the South that the franchise has. While it’s a fan favorite, I’d love to see more Southern cities like Nashville, Tennessee.

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Nashville is another city that comes with a rich history, and its connections to the country music scene could lead to casting a bigger-name star in its central role. Or even a former reality TV starlet like Kristin Cavallari or Jessica Simpson.

San Francisco, California

I know, I know, do we really need another California iteration of The Real Housewives? While some fans might say they’ve had enough of “The Golden State,” I’d argue that Northern California is much different than Southern California, where the two current shows take place.

San Francisco, or any Bay Area city, would be a great location for a new show. Think about it: housewives with Silicon Valley-level wealth having dinner parties and taking morning hikes to gossip against the backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge. Plus, the eventual feud between the Northern California and Southern California shows would make great television for future Girls Trip seasons, whose latest season had a head-spinning premiere.

Considering we got a new franchise earlier this year, it’s probably going to be a while before Real Housewives expands again, but I’ll be ready to watch whenever that day comes. For now, I’ll be watching the 20th season of RHOC and counting down the days until the highly anticipated fifteenth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres in December.