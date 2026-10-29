Candace Cameron Bure Got Candid On TV About ‘Nasty Things’ People Have Said About Her

Candace Cameron Bure will forever be known for her iconic role on Full House as the eldest daughter, DJ Tanner. She’s also widely known as someone who has received constant backlash for things she’s said and done over the years. Typically, the actress known for the abundance of Christmas charm she brings to her holiday TV movies, which you can find on the 2026 Christmas movie schedule, keeps things positive. But now she’s taking advantage of the opportunity to channel how it makes her feel by letting it all out on one of the most grueling competition series currently on the 2026 TV schedule.

The brunt of the comments the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test contestant receives is because of how outspoken she is about her beliefs, but she’s also got her fair share of hateful messages about her body. She never wavers in standing by her faith, but that hasn’t silenced her critics. So, to help her channel all of that, the Fox show’s instructor Jovon “Q” Quarles pushed the 50-year-old in a challenge by telling her to use what it makes her feel to push forward. In a sneak peek of the October 29th episode, Candace Cameron Bure said the following:

People have called me every four-letter word in the book. Horrible, horrible, nasty things. I’ve wanted to throw a punch at people, but that’s just not my nature.

The Fuller House star has also admitted to it not being in her nature to take on a leadership position. In another October episode, she pointed out that she’s really good at taking directions because she’s done it her whole life, going from being a kid actor to marrying a professional athlete who takes charge. The lesson she took from the experience, according to Us Magazine, was that she could be a better teammate in life outside of the competition series.

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Whether you agree with the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star’s beliefs or not, no one should be subjected to a constant stream of attacks across social media. I understand why Bure has decided not to fight back, because you can’t win when you’re fighting nameless, faceless people on the internet. It’s admirable to have the goal of just letting it go, but we’re all human, so I’m not surprised to see emotion come out of the former Dancing with the Stars contestant when she channeled it into the Special Forces competition. You can see her reaction in the clip below:

Given how unpredictable and scary the series can be, I have to admit, I’m surprised Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has ever gotten any people to sign on for this show. And yet, five seasons in, they have a celeb roster that’s still pushing through. The competition series continues on Fox on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET, where you can tune in to see who will be the next celebrity out and how they’ll leave.