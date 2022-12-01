The Only Way Grey Worm Should Ever Show Up In Jon Snow's Spinoff, According To The Game Of Thrones Star

The series finale of Game of Thrones was divisive (to say the very least) with where the saga ended for several characters, including Jon Snow. The controversial ending hasn't stopped HBO from continuing to explore the world of Westeros, with House of the Dragon premiering in 2022 and a Jon Snow spinoff starring Kit Harington in development. While there's no official word of whether any Thrones stars other than Harington would return, actor Jacob Anderson – who played Grey Worm by Daenerys' side for six seasons – shared his thoughts on the one and only way his own character would come back.

Grey Worm also survived the end of the series, although only after losing Missandei as the woman he loved and Dany as the queen he'd sworn to protect. His story ended with him and the rest of the Unsullied heading to Naath, a.k.a. Missandei's homeland. Grey Worm wanted Jon dead after he killed Daenerys, and Jon only survived to be exiled to the Night's Watch because the Unsullied agreed to follow the judgment of the new king.

So, under what circumstances would Grey Worm – who wanted Jon dead before sailing away in a completely different direction – turn up in Snow? Jacob Anderson shared his thoughts with E! News:

I think it'd be pretty tense if he did, I think the only way that Grey Worm would show up in that show is to kill Jon Snow.

Even if Snow (which was Kit Harington's idea) rewrote the geography of Westeros to place Naath anywhere near the North, Grey Worm wouldn't want to reunite with Jon for any reason other than revenge for killing Dany and being allowed to live. Anderson went on to say that a "significant condition" of Jon being allowed to live was that Grey Worm never to have to see him again, and the actor would be "very surprised if we saw Grey Worm again."

Basically, any fans who may be getting their hopes up to see former Game of Thrones stars other than Kit Harington in the Jon Snow spinoff may want to cross Grey Worm off the list of possibilities. He was never the most likely contender to meet up with Jon again, especially compared to the Free Folk who went beyond what was left of the Wall with him, and other Northerners.

Compared to Grey Worm, Sansa and Arya seem more likely, depending on whether or not the actresses would be up to return. Sophie Turner shared her thoughts on ever wanting to be part of more Game of Thrones not too long after the series ended, and has since opened up about traumatic scenes from her time as Sansa. As for Maisie Williams, the actress shared her thoughts on Kit Harington getting his own spinoff, without dropping any details about whether she'd be interested in returning as Arya.

Of course, Game of Thrones fans can always revisit the earlier days of the series with Grey Worm and Co. still alive, well, and less traumatized than they were by the end of the finale, as all eight seasons are available streaming via an HBO Max subscription. Jacob Anderson made a high-profile return to genre television earlier this year as well, as Louis in the Interview with the Vampire show on AMC. His new project has already been renewed for Season 2, so you can count on seeing more of him as Louis!