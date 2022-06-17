Game Of Thrones Sequel Is Developing At HBO To Bring Back Kit Harington As Jon Snow

Game of Thrones was undeniably the biggest show on television when it came to an end with its divisive eighth and final season in 2019, and it then seemed like the final farewell to the Stark family. The spinoffs all seemed to be set either long before or far away from the Seven Kingdoms (as with House of the Dragon, which debuts in August) of the Game of Thrones era. Now, however, a sequel series is reportedly in the works, with none other than Kit Harington reprising his iconic role.

HBO is reportedly developing a sequel series based on Jon Snow, according to THR, with Kit Harington attached to return if the project moves forward. The project is said to be intended for live-action (and therefore not one of the rumored animated spinoffs first reported back in 2021). HBO is in the early stages of development, so a lot of progress will need to happen if the Jon Snow sequel series does truly happen and bring back Harington.

Although a sequel series based on any of the surviving Game of Thrones characters could be complicated to produce without bringing in a number of major former cast members, a project based on Jon Snow could actually be ideal. The original series ended with Jon exiled from Seven Kingdoms (or Six Kingdoms by that point), which was a better alternative to being executed for killing his aunt/lover/tyrant queen Daenerys. He traveled beyond The Wall with the Free Folk (and Ghost, after they finally reunited).

If a Jon Snow spinoff was set beyond The Wall, the show technically wouldn't need to recruit a number of familiar Game of Thrones faces, and many of the stars have gone in some very different directions from their breakout HBO roles. Harington himself debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of Eternals, and he isn't the only Game of Thrones alum to make the jump to a comic book-based TV universe as opposed showing interest in returning to the one crafted by author George R.R. Martin. Earlier this year, Harington commented on his potential future (or lack thereof) in the MCU.

As a longtime Game of Thrones fan and A Song of Ice and Fire reader (who is more than ready for The Winds of Winter), I would love to see stars like Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Isaac Hempstead Wright appear in a Jon Snow project after the original series finally reunited the Starks in the final season only to split them all back up again. Still, with the project only in early stages of development, there are many more questions than answers at this point.

For now, fans can count on seeing characters in Westeros again in the not-too-distant future, and some of those characters will even be relatives of Jon on his Targaryen side. Of the many Game of Thrones spinoffs that have been in development off and on over the years, House of the Dragon received a series order and will debut on HBO on August 21. It is set more than a century before the timeline of the original series, so fans shouldn't hold out hope for cameos from stars like Kit Harington, but it will be a journey back to the world of Westeros.

For now, you can always watch and rewatch the eight seasons of Game of Thrones streaming with an HBO Max subscription, and check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule for some more viewing options. Book fans can only hope that this big Game of Thrones news will soon be followed by big A Song of Ice and Fire news about George R.R. Martin finally completing The Winds of Winter.