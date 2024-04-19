Abigail’s Directors Tell Us Why They Included The Vampire Ballerina Twist In The Movie’s Marketing, But I Still Wish It Was A Surprise
The horror genre has been rolling in 2024, as audiences have flocked to theaters to see Sydney Sweeney battle the Devil in Immaculate, then travel back in time to find out what happened at The First Omen. The trend continues now that Abigail is opening, as co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett unleash what’s collectively known as “the Ballerina Vampire” movie on an unsuspecting audience. Our own Mike Reyes raved about the movie in his official review, praising the film’s ability to balance scares and laughs.
Here’s the thing, though. It would have been cool if, heading into Abigail, audiences didn’t know that the title character (played wonderfully on screen by Alisha Weir) was a vampire. The concept of a band of criminals kidnapping a little girl and holding her ransom could have hooked audiences. And if we found out that she was a vampire the same time the characters found out… that could have landed with an impact! So when Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett came on CinemaBlend’s podcast ReelBlend, I asked them if they ever entertained that possibility of hiding the twist, and Gillett explained:
To Abigail’s credit, the directors succeeded. The cast that they assembled to play the kidnappers includes Scream veteran Melissa Barrera, Godzilla x Kong scene-stealer Dan Stevens, and the late Angus Cloud, who the filmmakers praised for his contributions. As Tyler Gillett continued, he emphasized that in all of the duo’s movies to date, this emphasis on character guides them, so that their stories can survive beyond a twist. He told ReelBlend:
Abigail heads into the weekend frame trying to steal focus away from Alex Garland’s Civil War, which set box office records for A24 when it opened and will try to maintain its grip on theatergoers. If horror isn’t your bag, take a look at the upcoming 2024 movies and plan your next trip to the theater.
