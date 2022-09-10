Inside Out 2 Is Officially Happening, But Some Stars From The Original Pixar Movie Allegedly Aren’t Returning

Make sure your tissues are stocked and ready. Not only has it been announced that Pixar’s super emotional film Inside Out is officially getting a sequel, there’s allegedly been some shake ups behind the scenes. During the D23 Expo, it was just confirmed that Amy Poehler will reprise her role as Joy in Inside Out 2, but according to a report from earlier today, at least two members of her former fellow voice cast are not returning due to a discrepancy in offers in pay.

Per Puck News’ Matthew Belloni , Amy Poehler is being paid $5 million to play her bright-eyed Pixar character again, whereas Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who voiced Fear and Disgust, declined to return after being offered $100,000 each in contrast. In Pixar’s announcement at D23, which CinemaBlend was in attendance for, Poehler was the only actress on the project announced.

During the Friday D23 presentation, where numerous major Disney announcements have been made such as the first Disenchanted trailer and Halle Bailey singing her first notes as Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid , it was also shared with Disney fans that another Pixar sequel is a-go with Inside Out 2. The animated movie will be directed by 13-year Pixar employee Kelsey Mann, in his first time helming a full-length feature, from a script by Inside Out writer Meg LeFauve returning.

The announcement also divulged that the sequel will see Riley as a teenager rather than the 11-year-old we got to know in the 2015 film. It was shared that there will be new emotions in Inside Out 2, without much additional information as to which they will be. Inside Out 2 is set for release in the summer of 2024.

