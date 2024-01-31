After Addison’s Big Decision On Quantum Leap, Caitlin Bassett Explains The Reasoning In Season 2 Winter Premiere

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap Season 2 winter premiere, "Off The Cuff." Read at your own risk!

Quantum Leap went into its midseason break on the heels of the big revelation that there might be a way for Ben to get back home. While I wondered about his reaction to that, I completely glossed over another big reveal. Fortunately, the winter premiere brought the other big moment front and center, as Tom Westfall finally decided to propose to Addison. She said yes, by the way, and, after CinemaBlend was shocked by her response, we had to learn more about the reasoning her choice straight from the actress who plays her -- Caitlin Bassett.

As a fan, I was shocked by the decision, especially considering how quickly Addison agreed. It seemed like she was struggling while watching Ben fall in love with Hannah Carson, especially after witnessing their kiss. So I assumed that would give her pause when it came to her feelings about her relationship with Tom. I asked Caitlin Bassett why the decision was so easy to make, and she reminded me this was a choice that's been slowly building for a while:

It was and it wasn't an easy decision to make, right? Addison had to witness Episode 8 and 9 and also have that conversation with Magic, which is that, we can sit here and wish our lives are whatever we want. I could wish I was President of the United States. Like I could wish a million things. But at the end of the day, you have to live the life in front of you.

The star explained that this decision is fueled by Addison taking charge of the situation presented before her. She can't just put her relationship on hold with Tom, because Ben didn't witness her grieving for three years. Plus, now that they've reunited and she's his holo-assistant again, Ben has finally agreed that it's best for her to move forward with Tom.

It would be an understatement to say that his is a big move for Addison, and Caitlin Bassett added that it's a significant change for her in Season 2. The actress shared more thoughts and explained to me why she appreciated the decision, both for the character and for her experience as an actress:

And secondarily, we've watched Addison for a season and a half, absorb the decisions of other people and just reality. Ben,left, Ben didn't come home, then died. But like, all of these things, and she's just reacting, reacting, reacting. And for the first time, we see her do something a little surprising. At no point have we been really shocked like, ‘Oh, I didn't think she was gonna do that, make that decision.’ From here until the finale, Addison is now driving the Addison train, which has been so much fun to play as an actor. And I think it's really gonna connect with fans because they no longer are watching somebody who has to feel bad, which is fun, I think.

It is fun, and I can't sit here and pretend like I'd want Addison to continue to be helpless and torn about what to do amid rest of Season 2. Good on Quantum Leap's leading lady for taking charge and giving a firm answer, even if I thought Tom was shady and could've been an enemy at the beginning of the season.

Unfortunately, this episode wasn't a great time for everyone. Ben learned that it had been nine years since he'd last seen Hannah in his latest leap and, at that point, she was married and had a child. If that weren't enough, Addison revealed that Hannah's husband would die of a heart issue less than a day later. Ben attempted to try and warn Hannah to save his life but leaped before he could reach her.

I can imagine it'll cross Hannah's mind at least once amid her grieving just why her time-traveling boyfriend didn't share that information. Of course, we know that Ben meant to, but it'll be much harder to explain that to Hannah depending on how much time has passed between his next leap and whatever situation he has to focus his attention on in the upcoming leap. Perhaps this love just wasn't meant to be -- and Ziggy brought them together for other reasons.

My prevailing theory at this point in Season 2 is that Hannah played a part in writing the formula for Ziggy that could bring Ben home. She is a scientist too, after all, and a damn good one. We still have many weeks to go before I end up being proven right or wrong, of course, and I'm hoping we'll get an update on whether or not a third season of the show will debut later in the 2024 TV schedule.

Quantum Leap airs new episodes on NBC Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET. Now would be the perfect time to catch up on the series using a Peacock Premium subscription and see why this is one of the best science fiction shows on TV right now.