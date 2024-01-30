Quantum Leap’s Caitlin Bassett Shared What She Knows About Possible Season 3 Renewal, And I Like What I’m Hearing

Quantum Leap Season 2 is entering its second half and, with the wild reveal during the midseason finale that Ben might be able to return home, there are surely viewers who are eager to know how this next batch of episodes will play out. Of course, some are looking even further ahead and wondering if the NBC primetime sci-fi series might be handed a third season by the network. Nothing is set in stone just yet (as far as we know), but CinemaBlend learned some details from star Caitlin Bassett that has me hopeful for more adventures in the future.

The actress was kind enough to speak to CinemaBlend ahead of the return of Quantum Leap and of course, about what lies ahead for Addison in the coming episodes. The series only just wrapped production on Season 2, so I was curious as to whether Caitlin Bassett had any idea whether or not NBC would renew the series. Bassett admitted she didn't know anything definitive but shared some promising signs are pointing toward a potential renewal:

We probably won't hear for a bit, but I will say the end of Season 2 is so exciting. And, you know, there's been some decisions. NBC is keeping our stages up and like there are things that are like, ‘That's good!’ So we'll see. But, you know, it's up to the fans and how many people watch at the end of the day. So let NBC know if you're a fan.

To be clear, no one at NBC has made a definitive announcement on Quantum Leap Season 3, as of this writing. Caitlin Bassett, however, seems to like the chances of it happening, though, and could see the signs of a potential renewal while on the set of the show. Yet anything can change when it comes to the 2024 TV schedule , so fans will need to tune in and support the rest of the season to ensure it has the best odds of returning.

Should Quantum Leap return for Season 3, there is a very real question that Season 2 has to answer. If the writers find a way to bring Ben back to his timeline, how would the eponymous project operate going forward? Would it open up the series even further, considering that Ben's life wouldn't depend on succeeding in every mission he is given?

There's also a question of whether Ben even wants to go back at this point or continue helping people. Caitlin Bassett's Addison has moved on with her new boyfriend, Tom, and while she's reunited with Ben as his holo-assistant, it seems clear that the romance between them is dead. Fortunately, Ziggy has put Ben in the path of Hannah Carson, played by new Season 2 regular Eliza Taylor, and that passionate kiss between them seemingly affirmed their path as a new couple.

Perhaps Ben is fine where he is and would sooner pursue his new relationship with Hannah, which presumably wouldn't be possible in his modern day. I mean, sure, love knows no bounds, but I'd be unsure if Hannah would be interested or willing to pursue a relationship with him in her late 70s or 80s. I can't blame her if so, they only met a handful of times over a couple of decades.

Whatever the creative team have planned for the future, I do hope fans get to see it. I've been rewatching Season 1 with a Peacock Premium subscription, and there's no denying on my end that this is the best sci-fi show currently on network television. Let's hope that Caitlin Bassett's intuition proves to be true and more stories set in this engaging universe as told.

Quantum Leap returns to NBC with a new episode on Tuesday, January 30th, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in or set your DVR to see the exciting follow-up to the midseason finale, which is bound to have some answers about what's next for Ben following the massive reveal.