After FBI: International's Undercover Op Went Wrong, Christina Wolfe Talks Tate's 'Hunger' And Her Reaction To Wes' Offer
Here's what the FBI: International actress told us.
Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 4 of FBI: International Season 4, called "The Unwinnable War."
FBI: International delivers action on a weekly basis since its return in the fall 2024 TV schedule with a premiere that was similar to a pilot, but Amanda Tate isn't usually the one risking life and limb to close a case. That wasn't the situation in "The Unwinnable War," when Tate's set of skills were needed in the field, which meant going undercover to get close to a very dangerous man... and she got closer than Wes intended. Still, he made her an offer at the end of the episode that could have changed everything, and actress Christina Wolfe spoke with CinemaBlend about Tate's decision, her "hunger," and what could change.
In "The Unwinnable War," Tate used her tech skills and fluency in Spanish to get close to Daniel Lopez, a dirty DEA agent who could be ousted once enough evidence was gathered against him. (The episode will be available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.) Unfortunately, that meant a very close call for Tate when there was no guarantee that the rest of the Fly Team could get to her in time to save her. She managed to save herself instead, impressing Wes enough that he decided she was "made for field work" and offered for her to switch over. She decided against it, looking at her daughter playing with Tank.
When I spoke with Christina Wolfe about Tate's first adventure into the field since a one-off in Season 3, I asked if her character was at all tempted by Wes' offer despite quickly turning him down, and the actress shared:
Considering that Tate was spending a nice day with her daughter outdoors shortly after nearly being strangled to death by a dirty DEA agent, it's not hard to understand why she's feeling more lucky to be alive than excited to go back into the field. That doesn't mean that the agent intends to always stay behind at Fly Team HQ while the others are dodging bullets in the field, though. Wolfe went on:
Not being ready to start flying across Europe to catch criminals on a weekly basis doesn't mean that Tate doesn't feel the impact of Wes' offer. It's a pretty big compliment coming from a man who was a cop for ten years before working his way up to FBI SSA. So, was her success in the field and getting that offer a boost of confidence for her potentially becoming a field agent? Wolfe explained:
She certainly earned her confidence boost, even if she had to cross an FBI line to get close to Lopez. She had more imminent problems than her future testimony when she was trapped in the dirty DEA agent's apartment, leading to a fight sequence that could have ended in Tate's death if she hadn't kept fighting through the pain and handily whacked him over the head with a heavy bottle. Wolfe opened up about getting to film some action sequences for this episode, saying:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Wes Mitchell has already had more action in his four episodes of FBI: International than Amanda Tate since she joined in Season 3, although Jesse Lee Soffer brought a decade of Chicago P.D. experience to the stuntwork on his new show. Wolfe's chances to film fights have been rarer, and I commented to the actress that I loved seeing Tate get a good hit in on Lopez to save her own life. She agreed, responding:
Only time will tell if and when Tate will be ready to go back out into the field, but there is still plenty of time left in FBI: International Season 4. Keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET for the newest episodes, between FBI Season 7 at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. You can also find the newest episodes streaming next day on Paramount+, and the first three seasons of International streaming with a Peacock subscription now.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Five Nights At Freddy’s Matthew Lillard Revealed To Me The ‘Manic State’ That Saw Him Include An Iconic Scream Reference In The First Movie, And I Wonder What He Might Do For An Encore
'He Literally Fell Out Of His Chair': Lopez Vs. Lopez Director Danielle Fishel Talks Jeff Ross Roasting George Lopez In New Episode