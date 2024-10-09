'Why Would They Be On The Fence?': Jesse Lee Soffer Has A Fun Message For Chicago P.D. Fans About Watching FBI: International
The former One Chicago star has some great points about the Fly Team.
Jesse Lee Soffer already has more TV experience than many actors ahead of his debut as star of CBS' FBI: International in the 2024 TV schedule, where he'll play the new Fly Team leader. Most of that small screen experience is courtesy of NBC's Chicago P.D., located elsewhere in the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe. He had plenty of fans on the One Chicago cop drama, but why should they tune into International when Season 4 premieres on CBS and streams for viewers with a Paramount+ subscription? I asked the actor what message he'd pass on to fans who are undecided, and he made some great points.
After ten seasons playing Detective Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. (available streaming with a Peacock subscription) and then returning to direct, FBI: International and the character of SSA Wes Mitchell will showcase a different side of Jesse Lee Soffer over on CBS. That doesn't mean that P.D. viewers don't have plenty to look forward to on his new show. When I asked what he would say to One Chicago fans if they were on the fence about checking out International on October 15, he responded:
Considering how the character exited, I would say that Chicago P.D.'s Halstead certainly wouldn't have been described as "lighthearted" or "carefree" by the end! As Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell on FBI: International, Soffer won't have the same kinds of burdens to portray, but still plenty of action.
In fact, he went on to say that his action skills that he picked up in One Chicago "definitely" come in handy on International, explaining to CinemaBlend:
Chicago P.D. executive producer Brian Luce was a cop before coming to Dick Wolf's TV world, with real-life stories to impart on the cast members. Investigating crimes in Budapest and beyond for FBI: International is a long way from the Windy City, but a chase sequence is a chase sequence no matter which continent you're on!
FBI: International is Soffer's first acting credit since leaving One Chicago back in 2022, but he ventured into the world of directing episodes of his former show in the years since. When asked if stepping up as director changed his approach to acting, he shared:
Based on what Soffer has said and what CBS released so far ahead of the Season 4 premiere on October 15, he's going in a different direction than viewers may be used to for FBI: International, but in a way that should be entertaining to watch. Check out a preview below:
The Season 4 premiere – which Jesse Lee Soffer says they "kind of treated it like a pilot" – is called "A Leader, Not a Tourist." SSA Wes Mitchell will meet the Fly Team in Budapest when he travels overseas in pursuit of the suspects who shot his partner back in Los Angeles, and action will only escalate from there. The actor is on board FBI: International as a series regular, so it's a safe bet that whatever happens in the episode, Mitchell will be sticking around.
Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET for the Season 4 premiere of FBI: International with the introduction of Jesse Lee Soffer as the new Fly Team leader, and check back with CinemaBlend for more from the actor over the coming days. As always, International airs on Tuesdays between FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET.
