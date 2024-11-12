Ahead Of FBI: International's Dangerous Undercover Episode, Star Christina Wolfe Shares The 'Big Question' Fans Should Be Asking About Tate
Tate is going undercover!
FBI: International is on the way back to CBS in the fall 2024 TV schedule after taking a week off in the wake of Wes' emotional reveal, and the Fly Team member who is usually the safest is going to be in danger in the new episode on November 12. Amanda Tate, who's usually using her skills as an analyst to help the team from back in Budapest, is heading undercover to investigate a DEA agent in Spain. I spoke with actress Christina Wolfe about what's ahead, and she shared the question fans should be asking and the setting in Madrid.
The new episode on November 12 (which will be available streaming via Paramount+ subscription) is called "The Unwinnable War." Tate is called on by the deputy inspector general to go into the field for an undercover op to investigate a DEA agent who might just be dirty. Undercover work is nothing new for most of the team, but how ready is the analyst for the challenges? Christina Wolfe shared:
Amanda Tate may be willing, but being prepared isn't quite so guaranteed! The agent is incomparable as an analyst for the team; she's more untested when it comes to what "The Unwinnable War" has in store for her. When I noted that Tate doesn't seem like somebody who would just pass on something difficult if given the chance, Wolfe responded:
It should be interesting to see what the dynamic between Tate and Wes is like in this episode, as her previous field work back in Season 3 with Raines happened when Forrester was still the Fly Team leader. (You can rewatch that episode, called "Rules of Blackjack," streaming with a Peacock subscription.)
So, why is Tate the one going undercover when the rest of the Fly Team has more experience in the field? You'll have to tune into the episode for all the details, but her fluency in Spanish will be key. Christina Wolfe grew up in Spain, and she only had good things to say about how FBI: International is putting her Spanish to good use. She told me:
FBI: International does often travel to the locations where episodes are set, including filming in London for last season's big Smitty episode. This time, though, Budapest will be doubling for Spain. Wolfe complimented the show for pulling it off, and shared the one part of the episode that she did film outside of a set:
Fortunately, fans don't have much longer to wait to see Tate tackle her first undercover job with the Fly Team, as "The Unwinnable War" airs on Tuesday, November 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. For a taste of the danger she's facing as the "honey" in a honey trap operation, check out the promo below:
CBS is keeping the action going on Tuesdays this fall season, with FBI Season 7 at 8 p.m. ET, FBI: International Season 4 at 9 p.m. ET, and then FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 – which is bringing back Barnes after a long absence – at 10 p.m. ET. You can also find new episodes streaming next day on Paramount+.
