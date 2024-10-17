Ahead Of Elsbeth's Return For Season 2, Showrunner And Star Carrie Preston Explain Why Nathan Lane Was 'First Choice' To Play A Suspected Killer
Here's what showrunner Jonathan Tolins and star Carrie Preston told us.
CBS' premiere week is packing a lot of primetime events into the 2024 TV schedule, with Elsbeth returning to its Thursday night time slot with an episode that features a star of stage as well as the large and small screens as the probable killer. Yes, Nathan Lane is the much-hyped guest star for the Season 2 premiere on October 17. Series star Carrie Preston and showrunner Jonathan Tolins spoke with CinemaBlend about why Lane was the "first" and perfect choice to kick off the second season.
The Season 2 premiere is called "Subscription to Murder," with Nathan Lane starring as an obsessed opera lover by the name of Phillip Cross, who Elsbeth suspects murdered a man for being disruptive in the theater. Fans will have to tune in to the episode on October 17 to see how right Elsbeth is about Cross, but considering a promo featuring what looks like Nathan Lane wielding a weapon and the fact that Elsbeth's big-name guest stars are often the bad guys, he seems likely to be the killer.
One thing we can be confident of is that Nathan Lane is not coming to Elsbeth to reprise his role from The Good Wife. (You can revisit that series streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.) I spoke with both the showrunner and the star ahead of Season 2, and Jonathan Tolins shared what led to Lane being cast for the premiere:
Nathan Lane may not be an opera singer, but he's certainly a tried-and-true performer known for his work in theater that ranges from the play that Jonathan Tolins cited to more well-known roles like Guys and Dolls and The Producers. The showrunner also wasn't the only person to sing Lane's praises for his work on Elsbeth. Carrie Preston, who got emotional filming the Season 1 finale's scenes as Elsbeth, shared:
Apparently, the belief that Nathan Lane should be the "first choice" for the very first potential killer of Season 2 paid off! Carrie Preston went on to share how Lane's performance affected her as the second season got started:
All in all, Elsbeth Season 2 seems poised to get off to a strong start without the obstacles that the first season faced due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. In fact, when I spoke with Jonathan Tolins the week before the Season 2 premiere, he shared that they were "shooting Episode 8" and "working on the story of [Episode] 12."
In contrast, the Elsbeth team had a long wait between filming its pilot and the show actually debuting earlier this year. So, did it feel different for Carrie Preston to get to work without an extremely long break between filming? She shared:
The wait is nearly over for the Season 2 premiere, as the episode will air on Thursday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET, following the time slot premiere of Kathy Bates' Matlock on CBS. If you want a closer look at Nathan Lane's presumably killer character, check out the promo:
New episodes of Elsbeth will continue airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, as well as streaming via Paramount+. Fans can look forward to a special Halloween episode as well, which will actually air on Halloween night and feature Elsbeth herself in costume.
