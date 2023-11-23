Ahead Of Fantastic Four, Monarch's Matt Shakman Told Us Why Godzilla And The MonsterVerse Have The Same Appeal As Marvel Characters
Matt Shakman gets to play around in both the MCU and the MonsterVerse.
Matt Shakman is a director who knows his way around all kinds of genres, from comedies like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to dramas like The Good Wife. In recent years though, he’s been able to leave his stamp on more fantastical stories, which includes helming two episodes of Game of Thrones, the entirety of WandaVision and, most recently, the first two episodes of Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Next up, Shakman is set to direct the upcoming Marvel movie Fantastic Four, and he gave his thoughts to CinemaBlend on how Godzilla and the MonsterVerse franchise have the same appeal as Marvel characters.
Monarch premiered its first two episodes last week, throwing Apple TV+ subscribers into the post-Godzilla time period when the public has only recently learned about the existence of the Titans. I spoke with Shakman prior to this latest MonsterVerse installment’s arrival, and one of the first questions I asked him was how his experience on Monarch compared to the work he did in the MCU with WandaVision (which, like most of the Marvel movies in order and the MCU’s other TV offerings, can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). This was his response:
With Godzilla debuting in 1954 and what would become the modern Marvel Comics mythology beginning with the Fantastic Four’s introduction in 1961, both these franchises have had decades to pull in dedicated fans like Matt Shakman. But with the passing of time also comes numerous opportunities for talent like himself to reimagine these properties for contemporary audiences, and WandaVision was Shakman’s first opportunity to do that in the superhero realm. Then there’s Monarch, which both delivers the Titan-fueled action (which included the opening Skull Island sequence involving John Goodman in the first episode) and is focused on telling that human story unfolding in the 1950s and the 2010s. It’s the best of both worlds, and while working alongside showrunner Chris Black and executive producer Matt Fraction, Shakman was able to give this new MonsterVerse chapter a strong start.
Later on in our conversation, I brought up with Shakman how Monarch: Legacy of Monsters looks to be a fresh entrance into the Godzilla mythology, which has been interpreted by many different storytellers over the years, and then noted how the Fantastic Four has also passed through many hands. As such, I was curious about if there was anything he learned from working on Monarch that he plans to apply to his Fantastic Four reboot, and he responded:
Matt Shakman was confirmed to be directing Fantastic Four in September 2022, though reentering the MCU required him to exit Star Trek 4. Josh Friedman wrote the most recent draft of the script, and while no specific plot details have been revealed yet, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did say that the reboot won’t be an origin story. The Fantastic Four haven’t had the easiest time on film, particularly with the 2015 movie bombing both critically and commercially, but Shakman sounds confident that he can do Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing and The Human Torch justice. More importantly, he knows many more people will be able to put their spin on Godzilla as the decades pass, and the same will be done with Marvel characters.
Fantastic Four is currently dated for May 2, 2025 and is still expected to be the first Phase Six movie. As for the MonsterVerse, new episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premiere on Fridays, and the franchise’s next movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is slated on the 2024 release schedule for April 12.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable