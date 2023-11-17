Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Kicked Off With A Major Titan Fight Involving John Goodman, And The VFX Supervisor Explained How The Sequence Evolved
Talk about kicking things off with a bang!
The first episode of the new MonsterVerse TV show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters didn’t waste time delivering Titan-centric action to Apple TV+ subscribers. After recording a message for someone important to him, John Goodman’s Bill Randa, one of the key characters on the Monarch cast list, found himself caught in a fight between two of the title location’s gigantic monstrosities. But as is often the case with intricate sequences like this, it went through changes, Sean Konrad, Monarch’s VFX supervisor who enhanced Godzilla in a key way for the show, went over this evolution with CinemaBlend.
While Kong: Skull Island depicted Randa (whom Goodman had one “concern” with reprising in this series) being devoured by a Skullcrawler, Monarch revealed the character nearly met his demise sooner during the 1973 expedition when he found himself in the middle of a brawl between a Mother Long Legs and a new Titan known as a Mantleclaw. Konrad starred out this portion of his conversation with me ahead of Monarch’s premiere by recalling how it was difficult finding a location suitable for the action sequence that showrunner Chris Black and director Matt Shakman (who had an “incredible” experience directing Kurt and Wyatt Russell) had pieced together:
Although Bill Randa came to Skull Island with a few Monarch coworkers, a military escort and some Landsat employees, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters shows a point where he got separated from the group and had to flee from the Mother Long Legs. This leads to the location on Skull Island that Lanai Lookout stands in for, and thinking he’s going to die right there, he tosses the bag he’d been carrying out into the ocean, as he doesn’t want it to be destroyed by that nightmare of an arachnid. While this sequence was always going to start out as chase scene, brainstorming led to not only the pursuing monster being changed, but also the inclusion of the Mantleclaw, with Konrad continuing:
Bill Randa managed to avoid being stomped by the Mother Long Legs and the Mantleclaw, and the two Titans fell over the cliff, buying John Goodman’s character just a little more time. Check out the full fight below:
As for that bag of his, it was found by fishermen in 2013, a year before Godzilla’s battle with the MUTOs revealed the Titans’ existence to the public. Cut to 2015, when the “present day” narrative takes place, Anna Sawai’s Cate Randa and her newly-discovered half-brother, Ren Watabe’s Kentaro, found Bill’s bag and learned about their grandfather’s connection to Monarch, which at this point in the MonsterVerse timeline is still a relatively secret organization. While it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing more of John Goodman as Randa on Monarch, the show’s 1950s-set story features Anders Holm playing the character back when he was spending time with Wyatt Russell’s Lee Shaw and Mari Yamamoto’s Keiko.
New episodes on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premiere Fridays on Apple TV+. If you’re interested in exploring other corners of the MonsterVerse, the first four movies can be streamed with a Max subscription, and Netflix subscribers can stream the animated Skull Island series. The franchise will also deliver Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to the 2024 movies calendar on April 12.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
