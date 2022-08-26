The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has been a wild ride so far. But fans are looking to the future, and one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Fantastic Four. The developing movie was originally going to helmed by Spider-Man filmmaker Jon Watts, but he departed the project. Luckily, the MCU's Fantastic Four movie may have found its new director, and it's one that'll likely excite the fans.

While Jon Watts has become a fan favorite MCU filmmaker thanks to Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy, another familiar face is reportedly in talks to take on the mantle. According to Deadline, WandaVision producer/director Matt Shakman may be the lucky one.

Considering the wild popularity of WandaVision, the news of Matt Shakman being in talks to helm Fantastic Four is sure to be an exciting one. While it's not confirmed yet, he's proven his ability to take on complicated material within the MCU. And what's more complicated than bringing such a beloved team of heroes to the shared universe for the first time?

WandaVision kicked off Phase Four of the MCU, and was the first show to hit Disney+. Despite its bold concept, it became a massive hit which was also scored 23 primetime Emmy nominations, winning three. Given that wild success it makes sense that the studio would want to collaborate with Matt Shakman again, possibly on the developing Fantastic Four movie.

(Image credit: Disney+)

As for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, not much is known about what the project might entail or who will appear as the titular team of Marvel heroes. But clearly the studio is focused on getting the right director behind the camera. If Matt Shakman's deal goes through, smart money says the development will speed up.

Fantastic Four is expected to be the first installment in Phase Six of the MCU, which is wild to think about. It's currently expected to release in the fall of 2024, although it's always possible that this will change. But staring a phase with this new team seemingly hints that they'll be a major presence in the overall shared universe.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Fantastic Four movie is exactly what quartet of actors will be playing the member of the team. Fans are especially curious to see if John Krasinski will reprise his role from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Reed Richards, or if another actor will be cast to play him in a larger capacity. There's also been fan art online of Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch.

Fantastic Four is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 8th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.