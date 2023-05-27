American Born Chinese Author Shares Why He Was ‘Resistant’ Of A TV Adaptation For A Decade
Gene Luen Yang shares comic-to-streaming journey.
Among May’s Disney+ releases is the fantastical coming-of-age series American Born Chinese. The latest TV series from the streaming service stars the likes of Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, amongst a predominantly Asian cast and crew. American Born Chinese had to start somewhere and that place was the mind of Gene Luen Yang. As the graphic novel writer and cartoonist recalled to CinemaBlend, when he first created panels for the story inspired by Chinese folklore, he was just ”making it for my friends” without an ambition in the world that it would become the series it is today.
Yang shared that American Born Chinese started at a self-published comic that he’d draw and send off to Kinkos to print up copies and staple by hand before it was published in 2006 and went on to win an Eisner Award. During our interview with the author, he shared that he had no idea it could ever be among Hollywood’s upcoming book adaptations and why it took a decade to agree to hand it over to showrunners. In Yang’s words:
American Born Chinese notably tackles themes of American stereotypes for Chinese and other Asian people. The story also follows teen protagonist Jin Wang, who is a Chinese-American who just wants to fit in with the other students in his school when he meets a Wei-Chen Sun, a Taiwanese immigrant who he reluctantly becomes friends with.
The person who ultimately convinced Gene Luen Yang to turn his graphic novel into an imaginative TV series is producer Melvin Mar, who worked on the recent Jumanji movies, Fresh Off the Boat, and fellow Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Mar shared with us what it took to make the series a reality:
Kelvin Yu is a writer on Bob’s Burgers, who worked with Mar and his brother Charles Yu, who is the author of 2020 award-winning novel Interior Chinatown. While the project took so long to come about, American Born Chinese got together an incredible team including Destin Daniel Cretton, who helped break barriers for Asian representation in film with his movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings alongside Michelle Yeoh. The actress was one of the talents Cretton called up for the series and plays the “Goddess of Mercy,” Guanyin in the series.
You can see the graphic novel come to life with all eight episodes of American Born Chinese, now streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor's Terminator 2 voice over.
