What's Coming To Disney+ In May 2023

2023 has been a big year for Star Wars on Disney+ with new episodes of both The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian likely being the biggest things drawing eyeballs to Disney+ for the last few months. Both those shows have had their new seasons run their course, but it's not quite the end for new Star Wars yet, after all, May the Fourth is coming.

May 4 will be a big day for people with a Disney+ subscription, to be sure, with the debut of both the second season of Star Wars: Visions, in which animation studios outside of Disney try their hand at creating Star Wars shorts, and one of the anticipated upcoming Star Wars series, Young Jedi Adventures.

If you're not a massive Star Wars fan, then there is something else coming in early May that might be more your speed if you're a right-thinking person and are a Muppets fan. The Muppets Mayhem, which will see the iconic Muppet Show house band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, attempt to record their first album, arrives May 10. The streaming service will also add to its surprisingly impressive music content with The Sum of It All, a docu-series about the life of Ed Sheeran, arriving May 3.

Tuesday, May 2

A Small Light (2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 3

Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, May 4

Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Season 1 Premiere - Episodes 1 - 7 Streaming

Friday, May 5

Charles: In His Own Words

Entrelazados Live! - Premiere

Tuesday, May 9

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 10

Life Below Zero (S20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)

The Muppets Mayhem - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

(Image credit: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

We got surprised last month when it was announced that several Spider-Man movies were being added to Disney+. The entire Sam Raimi arrived alongside The Amazing Spider-Man the day after the announcement. Along with that came the news that Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom would be added on May 12. We're that much closer to being able to watch the

The back half of May may also have one of Disney+'s biggest sleeper hits in American Born Chinese, an action comedy based on the graphic novel of the same name. The series will follow an American teenager who befriends the son of a Chinese mythological god and has his life changed in the process. Everything we know about American Born Chinese makes the series look incredible and the new show will be bingable, as all episodes will hit at once on May 24.

Prior to that, on May 12, we'll see Crater, a coming-of-age story set in space that sees a group of kids go on one last adventure together before one of them is forced to move away. It's got the vibe of a classic Disney family movie and will likely be something everybody can enjoy.

Friday, May 12

Crater

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Venom

Tuesday, May 16

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 17

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, May 23

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 24

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

American Born Chinese - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Season 2 Premiere - Episodes 1 - 6 Streaming

Friday, May 26

Wild Life

Wednesday, May 31

Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)

June will provide one of the upcoming Marvel shows that fans have been waiting for with Secret Invasion. Beyond that, we don't know what the future holds, but hopefully it