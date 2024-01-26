Apparently Creating Lightsabers For Walt Disney World Is Harder Than You’d Think
The inventor of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser's lightsabers says it was quite a tough assignment.
Walt Disney Imagineering has created some pretty incredible stuff over the decades, but few have been quite as embraced as Walt Disney World’s “real” lightsaber. It was fully extendable, just like the real thing and something we had never seen before. The invention was the work of Imagineer Lanny Smoot, who says developing the new lightsaber was even more difficult than he had anticipated.
Lanny Smoot has been inventing things for Disney Parks for over 25 years. His work has been so influential and inspirational that he was recently named one of the newest inductees into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. I had a chance to speak with Smoot this week and I asked him if there was any invention of his that he found particularly challenging to create. He gave me two different examples, but both were different variations of the classic Star Wars lightsaber. Smoot said…
First demonstrated in a media livestream by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, the extendable lightsaber was a hilt that could be ignited, as we’ve seen in Star Wars movies, that resulted in a full-size glowing “blade” extending up. It was used as part of a finale performance as part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience before it joined the list of attractions that have closed at Walt Disney World.
Lightsaber Training was an “onboard experience” for the Galactic Starcruiser. Guests used “training lightsabers” to learn to block incoming blasts. When I visited the Galactic Starcruiser before it officially opened for guests, I got to do the lightsaber training and I saw the extendable lightsaber in use, and both were quite impressive.
Of course, with the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser officially closed, both of these cool lightsabers, which took a lot of work to make, are unavailable to guests, putting them in the same class as Where's the Fire?, the Epcot attraction Smoot misses the most. I asked Lanny Smoot if he was aware of any plans to bring them back into Walt Disney World at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. While he didn’t confirm anything, it certainly sounds like the extendable lightsaber will return, and the technology behind the lightsaber training could be repurposed. He told me…
We know that Walt Disney Imagineering is already working on ideas of what to do with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser now that it's closed. It will likely become something else Star Wars-related, so perhaps that’s where we’ll see this cool technology again. Imagineering is always working on new attractions for Walt Disney World, so we can be sure the building, and the lightsabers, won't be gone too long.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
