'Blah Blah Blah': Arcane's Creators Explain Why They Ignored What Fans Wanted And Picked Different Characters
Now, this is a story.
The following article contains spoilers for Arcane on Netflix. You can check out both seasons with a Netflix subscription.
By the time Arcane premiered its long-awaited second season in November 2024, fans already knew they'd be saying goodbye to sisters Vi and Powder (a.k.a. Jinx). The two siblings have emerged as highlights of the vast League of Legends universe. While the duo have definitely become franchise favorites, series co-creator Christian Linke explained that they weren't the first picks to be the show's central characters. In fact, when the show first went into development, Jinx and Vi weren't even all that loved by fans.
I had the chance to speak with Linke during a press junket for Arcane, which is currently in the midst of its awards campaign. Something I’d always wondered was how the team chose Vi and Jinx to be the focal points of the acclaimed show — and what that might mean for other characters going forward. Linke was honest in saying that he and co-creator Alex Yee could've gone down the safe route. However, the two producers chose to take a chance, as Linke explained:
Considering how great the show ultimately turned out, it's now wild to think that Vi and Jinx wouldn't have been highly thought of amongst fans. I would think that, in some cases, it may be tempting for creatives to cave to pressure from fans and popularity-related data. However, it’s because Christian Linke and Alex Yee stuck to their guns that the series fans have ultimately come to know and love began to fall into place.
Everything ultimately worked out, as Arcane was hugely successful and became one of the best shows to binge on Netflix. It was ultimately the creators' choice to end the series after two seasons because they felt the “story” surrounding its main characters had reached its natural conclusion. And, while there are plenty of other shows like Arcane out there to enjoy, it doesn't have any equal. I'm personally still not over the emotional series finale and am still wondering whether one particular character made it out alive.
Of course, avid viewers will still see LoL characters moving forward, as previously reported. Christian Linke already has some ideas for the next series, whether it’s connected or not. And, right now, he and his team, as creatives, are doing precisely what they did with Vi and Jinx – seeing what stories they want to tell from which characters, regardless of popularity:
I’m the kind of person who is able to enjoy Arcane without playing the games but, now, Christian Linke's comments make me wonder what characters I might be missing out on as well as the potential stories could be told. I doubt there is going to be any new LoL series anytime soon, and certainly not on the 2025 TV schedule. Still, Linke’s comments give me hope for the next yarn he and his collaborators spin – and you can bet I'l be sitting on my couch, ready to enjoy and dive back into this epic fantasy universe.
