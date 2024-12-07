I Know Arcane Is Over, But I Have Hope That One Character's Death Isn't True

Okay, it’s been nearly two weeks; let’s talk about Arcane.

If you know me, you know I’m the biggest fan of this series. Season 2 of the show finally premiered on Netflix as part of the 2024 TV schedule and was at the top of the charts each week, with people loving the conclusion to the final season – well, relatively, but we’ll get into that in a bit.

There are so many other shows like Arcane that you can check out now that the show is over, but I’m still stuck on one character’s death in the series, which makes me wonder what exactly happened to them—and honestly, I don’t think they are dead.

Obviously, if you still need to catch up with Arcane, there are spoilers down below for Season 2, but if you've watched, feel free to keep reading.

Let Me Preface This By Saying I Don’t Mind The Deaths In The Show

I am the biggest supporter of deaths in a TV show, and anyone I know can stand by that.

Heck, I love it when TV shows make an impact with major character deaths that cause rippling effects. There are so many great examples I could name.

When Lincoln was killed in The 100, one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , that’s what triggered Octavia into becoming a killing machine and an epic warrior. When Hershel was killed in The Walking Dead, it triggered an entire war that ended in one of the safest places the group ever stayed. When the Red Wedding happened in Game of Thrones – well, I don’t need to tell you why that’s great, you know why. It’s one of the most shocking GOT moments.

With Arcane Season 2, it makes so much sense why most of the main cast would die. While I’m heartbroken that the show is ending, Christian Linke told me in an interview that they didn’t want to milk the story of Arcane like other TV series’ tend to. They wanted a full, complete story, and they got that.

There are plenty of deaths in Season 2 that really mean something. Jayce and Viktor are some of the biggest. Ambessa is another great one. Even Vander basically dying a second time in his Warwick form is a massive moment. But, there’s just one death I don’t believe.

And it’s Jinx.

I Really Don’t Think Jinx Is Dead – For One Big Reason

I remember when I first watched Arcane, I called Jinx the best villain on TV , but I don’t really see her as a villain anymore – more of the ultimate, tragic antihero who tended to do some pretty terrible things. By the end of Season 2, she really earns back her spot as a relatively good person.

Okay, maybe not good, but she does save a lot of people with her sister.

In the finale, we see her fall into the Hexgate Tower with a grenade and seemingly sacrifice herself in order to kill the Warwick-Vander and let Vi live. The grenade goes off, but there are so many things that point to her somehow surviving – many of which actually make sense.

The biggest is that Jinx has excellent powers. Because of the Shimmer in her veins, she is able to avoid attacks and move at speeds that aren’t normal for a human to move. If you look at the explosion when she falls to the ground with Warwick-Vander, there is a streak of pink that extends outwards.

Jinx’s grenade blasts are multi-colored (mainly blue and purple), but the pink could be her escaping with her Shimmer powers and avoiding the blast somehow.

I know what you’re thinking – where could she have gone if she did survive? Well, that’s what the scene with Caitlyn shows a moment later. She’s holding a defunct Jinx grenade as she looks at the schematics of the Hexgate Tower. She zooms in and spots several ducts and vents at the very bottom that Jinx could have escaped into. Then, this woman has the audacity to smirk, because she just knows Jinx somehow made it out.

That isn’t just shown for nothing. We don’t see the Piltover sheriff again just to fall in love with Caitlyn and Vi’s relationship once more. That’s a specific clue put there for eagle-eyed viewers that teases that Jinx really might have made it out alive.

I Also Think There’s Room For More Story With Her In The New Spinoffs

As I said before, Arcane is done. We’re not going to be getting another season of it. But co-creator Christian Linke has plenty of ideas for his next series , and has discussed spinoff plans plenty of times now.

That doesn’t mean that characters who are alive might not show up again. The world of League of Legends is super big, and I could totally see plenty of crossover, especially if Jinx survived. The last shot of the show is one of those flying ships sailing over the sea, and we don’t know who’s on there. Initially, at the beginning of the show, Jinx even said that one day, she’d ride one of those ships.

I mean, if this isn’t a clue, I don’t know what is. This could be her heading towards a new place, getting away from Piltover, and starting a new life so Vi could be happy with Jinx. Wouldn’t that be a great way to end it for her? That means she could appear in a spinoff of some sort.

If She Is Dead, I Suppose I Can Be Fine With It – But I’ll Be Delusional ‘Till Then

Look, I’m okay with her being dead. I am, but I don’t get it twisted. It’s not like we didn’t spend a good portion of Season 2 watching as Jinx tried to end her life several times after she lost Isha – if not for Ekko talking her out of it. Maybe, in this world, this might be what she wants. To just be free of the pain and the misery that Piltover has caused her.

However, a delusional part of me really wants her to be alive.

Okay, maybe delusional is a strong word, because these hints feel too clear for them not to mean anything, but at the end of the day, I seriously do think that there’s a good chance Jinx did survive. And somewhere out there, she’ll find her happiness. Who knows? We might end up seeing her again in another LoL show.

I doubt we’ll ever get an honest answer, but the classic saying is, “If you don’t see the body, they’re not dead.” We didn’t see Jinx’s body, so…?