'Avatar 2' Interviews | Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang
Watch our exclusive interviews with the stars of James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water."
The stars of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” including Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), Sam Worthington (Jake), Kate Winslet (Ronal), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri) and Stephen Lang (Quaritch) discuss the “Avatar” sequel in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Zoe and Sam have hilarious reactions to finding out how many movies they've been in since 2009's "Avatar," Kate talks about what makes her and James Cameron get along so well and much more.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver & The 'Avatar 2' React To The High Volume Of Movies They've Been In Since 'Avatar'
01:19 - Zoe Saldaña Has Immense Gratitude For 'Avatar' And James Cameron's Filmography
02:27 - Kate Winslet Braces Herself to Watch 'Avatar 2'
02:47 - Kate Winslet: 'Titanic' Was ‘A Terrifying Experience’ For James Cameron
03:35 - Kate Winslet Pinpoints What Makes James Cameron's Screenplays Resonate
04:52 - Zoe Saldaña: 'Neytiri Challenged Me The Most In 'Avatar: The Way Of Water.' She's Fighting Fear'
06:16 - Zoe Saldaña Teases What's Next For Jake And Neytiri
06:53 - Sam Worthington: '[James Cameron] Has a Great Track Record For Sequels'
07:38 - Stephen Lang Describes The Nuances of What Makes A James Cameron Script
08:52 - Sigourney Weaver's Chief Concern About Returning For 'Avatar: The Way Of Water,' And How It Was Resolved
10:52 - Kate Winslet Was Honored to be part of the 'Avatar' Cast
11:23 - How Kate Winslet Felt When 'Avatar' Topped 'Titanic' At The Global Box Office
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.