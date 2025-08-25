While Selena Gomez Was Off On Her (Maybe) Bachelorette, Her Fiancè Got Roasted For Eating $200 Blueberries: ‘Sir We’re Not Rich Enough To Relate’

With Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding planned for September, most of the preparations should be complete, with the couple likely finalizing details and counting down their days of singledom. For many, that countdown includes one last hurrah, and while the actress was possibly enjoying a bachelorette party with her girls, Blanco was home getting into some trouble of his own. The record producer posted a video eating blueberries that cost $200, and the Internet had a field day roasting him for it.

Fans Find Benny Blanco’s $200 Blueberries Unrelatable

With his lady out of the house, it seems Benny Blanco wanted a little snack after enjoying some herbage, but “little” is not what he got. This box of blueberries was sent to him, he says in the viral TikTok video, and once he opened the packaging and saw the large berries laid out like chocolates, I guess he felt compelled to share them with the world. Check these things out:

OK, those are some seriously impressive blueberries. I mean, when in your life have you ever had a two-bite blueberry? If I saw those at my grocery store, I’d be worried they would taste sour, but for $200 a box, you have to assume the quality is top-notch.

Of course, most of us don’t shop anywhere that charges $200 for 35 blueberries (although sometimes it feels like it), and fans blasted Benny Blanco for this wild display of wealth. Comments included:

Sir I can barely afford poor people blueberries – aana_ma

– aana_ma None of us can relate to this.. – lemy.the.labrador

– lemy.the.labrador Me screaming don’t eat them so fast at $5 a blueberry! Damn I’m poor – gigicusimano

– gigicusimano Sir we’re not rich enough to relate to this 😭 – user2377272947675

– user2377272947675 Slow down slow down those are expensive – j__meyerrr

– j__meyerrr Watching from district 13 – _deeeeri

Yeah, a lot of people were getting Hunger Games vibes, and I totally agree with the people urging Benny Blanco to slow down. My blood pressure spiked when I saw him start to pop the expensive fruits into his mouth like candy. All I could hear was “cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching.” I feel like at nearly $6 per berry, each one should be savored. Also, save some for your fiancée!

Speaking of Selena Gomez …

Selena Gomez Enjoys Girls Trip To Cabo Ahead of Wedding

There’s no official word on if this was an official bachelorette party or not, but while Benny Blanco was cosplaying as Violet Beauregarde back at home, Selena Gomez was partying it up with her girlfriends in Cabo San Lucas. TMZ posted photos of the swimsuit-clad ladies drinking, dancing and taking selfies on a yacht, and they looked like they were having the time of their lives.

The star of Only Murders in the Building — whose fifth season hits the 2025 TV schedule on September 9 for those with a Hulu subscription — was wearing a bum-bearing strapless black one-piece. This may indicate this was just a regular old girls trip, rather than a bachelorette party, as the bride traditionally wears white on such outings.

While Selena Gomez’s best friend Taylor Swift was present for her epic disco-themed birthday party, the 1989 artist did not make it to Cabo, but she is reportedly attending the nuptials with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Stay tuned to find out if the $200 blueberries will inspire the bride and groom to serve large, expensive fruits at their wedding, rather than the unexpected dessert Selena Gomez would choose.