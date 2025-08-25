Britney Spears Bared All In Cryptic Pic And Post Touching On Her Failed Marriage To Sam Asghari: ‘My Secret To Survival Was Denial’

As a chart-topping pop star, Britney Spears is known to draw attention for doing…well, just about anything, and her impending biopic has kept fans busy dream-casting the role. At this point, she’s become something of a social media enigma for her seemingly random lingerie photo dumps, her reflections on past conservatorship limitations, and lots and lots of dancing. With her latest, she’s addressing her past marriage with Sam Asghari, as well as quite a bit of talking about hunger.

Oh yeah, and she also happens to not be wearing very much in the Instagram post, which is not entirely unlike the singer’s usual wardrobe choices for her social videos. Spears does seem to enjoy expressing herself with scantily clad twirls and other dance moves, although this particular post eschews that approach for a more particularly cropped shot of her backside.

Alongside the image of her blonde hair hanging down to the fairy tattoo on her lower back, Spears addressed how hard it was to be out of contact with her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, and seemingly implied that her nuptials with Sam Asghari were a way to keep her mind off of those troubles. She wrote:

We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it.

Britney Spears and Asghari started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video, and they eventually tied the knot in June 2022, around a month after she suffered a miscarriage. They couple split up after 14 months of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in May 2024. In the time since they parted ways, Spears has cryptically appeared to shade Asghari on occasion, but more rarely ever directly addresses that relationship the way she did in this post. (Asghari, meanwhile, has been far more vocal about the split in interviews.)

Spears also talked about being in the healing stage, and connected her regained hunger to the fact that no one is telling her what to do with her body anymore in her post-conservatorship life. As she put it:

Well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life … I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all

For all that fans have genuine concerns about Britney Spears' mental health in regards to her social media posts, at least her choice of ice cream flavor is 100% on point.

Speaking of, the previous IG post that Spears shared prior to the one seen above was of her full body from behind, wearing only boots, with a rose emoji placed carefully over her backside. Before that, she posted videos from a boat where she was smiling and seemed to be having a good time. So here's hoping that's indeed reflective of her current feelings, and that she has enough cookies and cream to share with the rest of the class.