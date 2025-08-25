How Gloria Estefan's Husband Responded To Being Tied To Diddy 'Freak Off' Allegations And An Alleged Underground Tunnel

The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs may be over, but the fallout continues. The rapper and mogul was found not guilty of the most serious charges against him, and currently awaits sentencing while he appeals the convictions on lesser charges. Regardless of what happens with the remaining criminal charges, however, Diddy is still dealing with a pile of legal matters in the form of numerous lawsuits.

A flood of lawsuits were filed against Diddy in the wake of his arrest by people who claim to have been victims of a variety of incidents involving the rapper. Diddy isn’t the only celebrity that has been roped into the allegations, however, as some lawsuits have included the likes of Jay-Z, and yet another person accused of being involved was the husband of singer Gloria Estefan.

Emilio Estefan Was Named In A Lawsuit Against Diddy

In April, a man named Manzaro Joseph filed a lawsuit against Diddy that also cited Emilio Estefan, the husband of singer Gloria Estefan. The suit claimed that during a party for Combs’ son in 2015, Joseph was sexually assaulted and transported to Diddy’s home via a tunnel between Diddy’s house and that of the Estefans, who lived next door at the time. According to US Weekly, the suit claims that Gloria Estefan attempted to intervene on behalf of the alleged victim. However, her husband Emilio is said to have kept her away.

The lawsuit also included other significant names, claiming that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were also present during the incident. Their names were removed from the suit in April after it was proved they were not in Miami at the time of the alleged assault. It’s not the only lawsuit against Diddy that also included Jay-Z to be dismissed.

Estefan claimed he was also not in Miami at the time, and that using any such alleged underground tunnel would be impossible due to the high water table on Star Island. The Esfefans no longer own the home in question, having sold it to Diddy himself in 2021.

Estefan Is Now Threatening A Lawsuit Against Diddy Accuser

Allegations made against Emilio Estefan were dismissed in July. However, Manzaro has been given time to amend his lawsuit, so it’s unclear if he's shifting gears away from taking legal action. Regardless, Estefan told TMZ he is still considering legal action of his own over damage done to his reputation in relation to the suit.

It does not appear Estefan has taken any steps toward filing an official complaint yet. He simply indicates plans to do so.

The main lawsuit against Diddy does appear to be proceeding. It’s one of dozens of lawsuits that the rapper will be contending with in the months and likely years to come. Diddy recently appealed his conviction on two counts of violating the Mann Act. He remains incarcerated while waiting for sentencing. Even if he’s ultimately successful and avoids additional jail time, he and his legal team will certainly be spending a lot of time dealing with these numerous lawsuits.