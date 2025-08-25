Chris Evans Has Lost His Captain America Biceps, And Internet Users Are Losing Their Minds Over It

Long before Chris Evans was “America’s ass," the actor was known more for his comedic snark than his body, and he’s embraced this in more recent roles like Red One and his newest 2025 movie release Honey Don’t! In the flick, the actor plays the Reverend Drew Devlin, a man of the cloth who is anything but pious, and who is seen sans clothing on several occasions. After pics of Evans' new physique dropped, Marvel fans are losing their minds a bit.

That’s because Chris Evans is decidedly not Marvel fit these days. Unlike some other MCU heroes, including Chris Hemsworth, he’s slimmed down quite a bit and dropped the Captain America biceps the internet still loves to talk about. He’s still muscular, he just doesn’t look as svelte as one would expect from a former MCU hero, and he’s added on a little more body fat.

I personally still think he looks great for a 44-year-old man, but the Internet cannot stop talking about Chris Evans, his tighty whities or the loss of “Bufftain America” after shots from the movie circulated on X (Twitter). (Note: edited for punctuation.)

Well kids, if you want to go back to Chris Evans arm appreciate tweets, it looks like you’re going to need to do a little scrolling back to 2021.

no thoughts, just chris evans’ bicep in this video pic.twitter.com/81NNSMMYIlAugust 7, 2021

You’d be forgiven if you hadn’t noticed Evans’ new physique before today. The actor was in The Materialists earlier this year, but as he served as a cater waiter, and we didn’t see him a ton in anything but work suits or loose-fitting t-shirts.

We do know he worked hard to bulk up for Captain America back in the day. (Though his trainer once confirmed Evans was a big fan of skipping leg day before becoming the butt of Avengers butt jokes.) However, back in 2022, the actor admitted he’d lost “15 lbs of muscle” after putting on a bunch of bulk to play Steve Rogers in the mid-aughts. That was the same year he still looked pretty big on the Lightyear red carpet , however, so I don’t think the muscle loss was that noticeable at that point.

Still, that was three years ago, so there’s every reason to think he’s dropped even more muscle since then. And more power to him. Unlike some of the Avengers who had to get back to work in the gym to film Doomsday this summer, Chris Evans should have no more Marvel movies coming up . This could be the new normal for the actor, and if he keeps taking on quirky roles, he may not need to be nearly as jacked.