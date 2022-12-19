'Avatar: The Way of Water' Interviews With Jack Champion, Bailey Bass And More

The stars of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” including Jack Champion (Spider), Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam) and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Tuk), discuss the “Avatar” sequel in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Jamie spills on the secret film club James Cameron has with Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro, Jack talks about his favorite part of Spider’s arc and much more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:16 - James Cameron Has A ‘Secret Film Club’ With Steven Spielberg And Guillermo Del Toro

01:03 - Jack Champion Shares His Love For Screen Junkies And YouTube Movie Reviewers

02:06 - Jack Champion’s Favorite Part Of Spider’s Complicated Arc

03:08 - Jamie Flatters and Bailey Bass On Their Characters Making Kids Feel Seen

03:48 - The Note James Cameron Gave Bailey Bass That Stuck With Her

05:18 - Trinity Jo-Li Bliss On How It Felt To Finally See ‘Avatar 2’ Finished

06:18 - The ‘Avatar 2’ Cast On Protecting Spoilers For Years